Arts & Entertainment

'Game of Thrones' earns a record-breaking 32 Emmy nominations

HBO says the season 8 premiere was watched by 17.4 million people across all platforms Sunday night.

By LYNN ELBER
LOS ANGELES -- HBO's "Game of Thrones" has slashed its way to a record-setting 32 Emmy nominations Tuesday for its eighth and final season.

The bloodthirsty saga's total eclipsed the all-time series record of 27 nods earned by "NYPD Blue" in 1994.

The showing by "Game of Thrones" led HBO back to dominance over Netflix, the streaming service that bumped it last year from its longtime Emmy dominance.

Last year's best comedy series, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" led the pack with 20 bids, including for its star and defending champion Rachel Brosnahan.

"The Masked Singer" judge Ken Jeong and "The Good Place" star D'Arcy Carden announced top-category contenders at the Television Academy in Los Angeles.

The 71st Emmy Awards will air Sept. 22, with the host yet to be announced.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentemmysentertainmentu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Utility worker killed, 15 injured in Murrieta explosion
Big rig overturns on I-15 southbound in Rancho Cucamonga
Fullerton outage leaves nearly 13K without power
Man fatally shot in Temple City after dispute with neighbor
Threat of ICE raids can cause PTSD, mental health expert says
NYPD officer won't face federal charges in Eric Garner death
2 O.C. sheriff's deputies injured in altercation at La Mirada home
Show More
Authorities searching for burglars in theft of I.E. teen's breathing device
O.C. missing camper chased by man with knife, family says
Driver crashes into business in Irwindale
Noah Cuatro case: Palmdale boy begged to not return home
How does your hospital rate for earthquake safety?
More TOP STORIES News