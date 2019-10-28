Geena Davis receives honorary Oscar at Governors Awards

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- At its annual Governors Awards, actress Geena Davis is the latest person to receive the Motion Picture Academy's Jean Hersholt Award, which recognizes humanitarian efforts."It's wonderful, it's sort of an incredible affirmation," said Davis. "I'm looking at it that way."Although she won an Oscar for the 1988 film "The Accidental Tourist," this honorary Oscar is just as special because it honors her work as an outspoken advocate for gender equality in media."There's a lot of things that could be asked of people like Geena in her station and with her recognition but that she's choosing to do work that 20 years from now, 50 years from now is going to pay off for my granddaughters," said actor Tom Hanks. "Let's give her the Jean Hersholt Award and thank her profusely.""I love Geena, I've grown up watching her stuff," said actress Saoirse Ronan. "I've always loved her. I'm quite excited to just be in the same vicinity as her!""In my head Geena Davis is as big a star as you can get," said actor Billy Eichner. "Her movies made me want to be in entertainment."92-year-old Director Lina Wertmuller was given an honorary Oscar for her body of work. In 1976, she was the first woman to ever be nominated in the Best Director category.Director David Lynch was honored for his work in such ground breaking films as "The Elephant Man" and "Blue Velvet."Actor Wes Studi was also given an honorary Oscar, and hopes it can serve as a message for others."I would simply say I'm living proof it can be done," said Studi. "Keep at it. Things do happen!"