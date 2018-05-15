'General Hospital' annual Nurses Ball returns

It was 1994 when "General Hospital" first started its annual tradition of the Nurses Ball.Not only does the multi-part event allow the cast members to stretch their wings a bit and show off their singing and dancing talents, it also serves a purpose: to shine a light on HIV and AIDS awareness and research.In the past, the episodes have become a mix of joy, music, intrigue and in true soap opera form - danger!I got to spend some time with my "GH" friends, shooting a scene that had me playing a reporter... named George Pennacchio! You'll also see a special guest star playing another reporter: former bachelor Nick Viall.The Nurses Ball kicks off Wednesday afternoon on ABC.