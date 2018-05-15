ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'General Hospital' annual Nurses Ball returns

Members of the cast of "General Hospital" get to stretch their wings, and sing and dance, at the annual Nurses Ball. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
It was 1994 when "General Hospital" first started its annual tradition of the Nurses Ball.

Not only does the multi-part event allow the cast members to stretch their wings a bit and show off their singing and dancing talents, it also serves a purpose: to shine a light on HIV and AIDS awareness and research.

In the past, the episodes have become a mix of joy, music, intrigue and in true soap opera form - danger!

I got to spend some time with my "GH" friends, shooting a scene that had me playing a reporter... named George Pennacchio! You'll also see a special guest star playing another reporter: former bachelor Nick Viall.

The Nurses Ball kicks off Wednesday afternoon on ABC.
