Genie Francis on her big return as Laura on 'General Hospital'

Jennifer Matarese talks to Genie Francis about playing "Laura Collins" on "General Hospital."

Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK --
After leaving General Hospital for nine months, actress Genie Francis is back as Laura Collins.

"I just want to say thank you to all the people who supported me," Francis said. "The outpouring of love and support was just amazing really, it was such a surprise, and I'm just grateful."

Her homecoming to Port Charles is not going as planned though. Laura's husband, Kevin, is locked up inside a mental institution by his serial killer identical twin brother, Ryan.

"Let's face it, a good sociopath is a great story," Francis said. "I think we're going to be with it for a while."



Francis said that it was great to come into an already very active storyline.

"She just thinks the marriage is falling apart and that the love story is very sad and that perhaps there is something wrong with Kevin," Francis said.

Lauren recently found Ryan's "kill list" and fortunately, she wasn't on it!

Francis said that she hopes that she will stay on General Hospital as long as they have a good story for her.

"I think there are a lot of surprises along the way, it is a love story, and I don't think Laura is willing to give up on him (Kevin/Ryan) no matter what happens, even if she has to step back for a while," Francis said. "I think this is the only guy that she's really loved since Luke."

You can watch "General Hospital weekday afternoons at 3:00/2:00c on ABC.
