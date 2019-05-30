Arts & Entertainment

George and Amal Clooney offer chance to double date with them in Italy

By ABC7.com staff
Ever dream of a double date with one of the world's most glamorous power couples? An Oscar-winner just sent out an invitation.

The Clooneys are opening the door to their home on Lake Como, Italy, to one lucky couple.

It's all to raise donations for their foundation, Clooney Foundation for Justice.

Donations start at just $10.

The winners will be flown out to Italy, put up at a luxury hotel and dine with the Clooneys.

For a chance to win, go to Omaze.com/Clooney.
