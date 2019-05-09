Arts & Entertainment

George Clooney premieres new limited series 'Catch 22'

By
HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- It began as a satirical war novel. Then, in 1970, it became a film. And now, "Catch-22" is a six-hour miniseries with George Clooney in front of the camera and behind-the-scenes; he's one of the directors, executive producers and stars.

"The nice thing that's happening in television is they're not forcing you to say 'let's make it Oceans 11 with every star in the world,'" said Clooney. "You can have people that people don't necessarily know. That's a very good thing. I think Chris Abbott is going to be a very big star from this."

"We all knew it was going to be one of the projects that we'd remember forever and none of us took it for granted," said Abbott.

Abbott and his co-stars feel being a part of this project is the opportunity of a lifetime, thanks, in part, to Clooney.

"You put yourself on tape, it goes in a stack in a pile, you hear George Clooney liked it and wants you to come to Italy for five and a half months," said Jon Rudnitsky. "There's nothing like that."

"Four or five months before I did this, I was working in my hometown mall in a kiosk selling stuff," said Daniel David Stewart.

Clooney believes making "Catch-22" into a limited series rather than a two-hour movie was the right way to go.

"It's a big book. It's a long story. You need to get to know people before you kill them, you know what I mean," laughed Clooney.

"Catch-22" airs on Hulu beginning May 17.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthollywood
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
Show More
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
More TOP STORIES News