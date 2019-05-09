George Clooney premieres new limited series 'Catch 22'

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- It began as a satirical war novel. Then, in 1970, it became a film. And now, "Catch-22" is a six-hour miniseries with George Clooney in front of the camera and behind-the-scenes; he's one of the directors, executive producers and stars."The nice thing that's happening in television is they're not forcing you to say 'let's make it Oceans 11 with every star in the world,'" said Clooney. "You can have people that people don't necessarily know. That's a very good thing. I think Chris Abbott is going to be a very big star from this.""We all knew it was going to be one of the projects that we'd remember forever and none of us took it for granted," said Abbott.Abbott and his co-stars feel being a part of this project is the opportunity of a lifetime, thanks, in part, to Clooney."You put yourself on tape, it goes in a stack in a pile, you hear George Clooney liked it and wants you to come to Italy for five and a half months," said Jon Rudnitsky. "There's nothing like that.""Four or five months before I did this, I was working in my hometown mall in a kiosk selling stuff," said Daniel David Stewart.Clooney believes making "Catch-22" into a limited series rather than a two-hour movie was the right way to go."It's a big book. It's a long story. You need to get to know people before you kill them, you know what I mean," laughed Clooney."Catch-22" airs on Hulu beginning May 17.