Getaway alert: Travel from Los Angeles to Las Vegas on a budget

The self-proclaimed Entertainment Capital of the World has a thriving Downtown Arts District, several museums, dozens of parks and a world-class center for the performing arts. Its iconic casino-hotels offer extensive shopping, dining, pools, live shows and nightlife.
Fortunately, there are plenty of relatively inexpensive flights between Los Angeles and Las Vegas on travel site Skyscanner.
Here's a list of flights, hotels, restaurants and local attractions in Las Vegas to get you excited about your next excursion.
(Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in the articles may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions. Prices and availability are subject to change.)
Cheapest Las Vegas flights
Currently, the cheapest flights between Los Angeles and Las Vegas are if you leave on February 26 and return from Nevada on March 1. Spirit Airlines currently has tickets for $77, roundtrip.
There are also deals to be had in December. If you fly out of Los Angeles on December 18 and return from Las Vegas on December 23, United can get you there and back for $105 roundtrip.
Top Las Vegas hotels
To plan your stay, here are some of Las Vegas's top-rated hotels, that we selected from Skyscanner's listings based on price and customer satisfaction.
The Bellagio Las Vegas (3600 S. Las Vegas Blvd.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
If you're looking to splurge on top quality, consider The Bellagio Las Vegas. The hotel has a 4.5-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $149.
The Venetian Resort Hotel Casino (3355 Las Vegas Blvd. South)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Another option is The Venetian Resort Hotel Casino. The 4.3-star hotel has rooms for $149/night.
Top picks for dining and drinking
If you're looking for a popular spot to grab a bite, Las Vegas has plenty of excellent eateries to choose from. Here are a couple of places from Skyscanner's listings to help you get started.
Mon Ami Gabi (3655 S. Las Vegas Blvd.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
First up is Mon Ami Gabi, which has an average of 4.5 stars out of 86 reviews on Skyscanner.
"This is my favorite restaurant in Las Vegas and it's surprisingly very well priced," wrote visitor Anna. "Grab a seat on the patio to see the Bellagio fountains. My favorite is steak with the blue cheese topping."
Eat (707 E. Carson Ave.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Another popular dining destination is Eat, with five stars from eight reviews.
"I had the pleasure of meeting Natalie Young, owner of the downtown Las Vegas brunch joint Eat when I came in to check out the hot spot that has been showered with accolades and rave reviews, including being featured on Anthony Bourdain's 'Parts Unknown,' " wrote reviewer Gabrielle. "Ms. Young's secret to her success appears to be that she keeps things simple with fresh, high-quality ingredients prepared from scratch."
Featured Las Vegas attractions
Las Vegas is also full of sites to visit and explore. Here are some popular attractions to round out your trip, again from Skyscanner's listings.
Las Vegas Strip (Las Vegas Boulevard)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
First up is the Las Vegas Strip.
Four miles of fun, decadence, fantastic shopping, dining and gambling is what lures people from around the world back to Vegas again and again. From the Mandalay Bay in the south to the Stratosphere in the north, "The Strip" is where the action is.
Fountains at Bellagio (3600 S. Las Vegas Blvd.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Next up, there's Fountains at Bellagio.
Fountains shoot 250 feet into the air to the accompaniment of a symphony every 30 minutes. That is, until 7 p.m. After that, the spectacular display happens every 15 minutes. This is Las Vegas, after all.
The Fremont Street Experience (425 Fremont St.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Lastly, consider checking out The Fremont Street Experience.
The Fremont Street Experience is an outdoor pedestrian mall (free entry). Its principle attraction is a massive barrel vault canopy screen that hangs over four of the mall's five blocks. This canopy is famous for its wild light shows that happen every night.