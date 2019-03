Getaway alert: Travel from Los Angeles to Mexico City

Flight deals to Mexico City

Looking for an adventure in one of the world's great megacities, but without the hassle of flying halfway around the world? Mexico City is North America's largest, at over 8 million people (and more than twice that number in the greater metro area).It's the oldest capital city in the Americas, rich in history and culture, and a major economic center in the region today. In addition to Aztec ruins, the city has the world's largest single-metropolitan concentration of museums, plus extensive art galleries, concert halls and theaters. And the city's 16 boroughs and many colorful neighborhoods offer an abundance of shopping, restaurants, bars and nightlife.Thankfully, there are plenty of regular, relatively inexpensive flights between Los Angeles and Mexico City. We pulled from travel site Skyscanner to provide you with a short list of flights and hotels handpicked with the trendy adventurer in mind.Currently, the cheapest flights between Los Angeles and Mexico City are if you leave on May 14 and return from Mexico on May 19. Volaris currently has tickets for $184, roundtrip.There are also deals to be had in August. If you fly out of Los Angeles on Aug. 15 and return from Mexico City on Aug. 22, Volaris can get you there and back for $185 roundtrip.To plan your stay, here are some of Mexico City's top-rated hotels, that we selected from Skyscanner's listings based on price and customer satisfaction.If you're looking to treat yourself, consider The Four Seasons Mexico City . The hotel has a 4.9-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $179.Set in the heart of Mexico City on the busy Paseo de la Reforma, this luxury hotel is close to the Monumento a los Ninos Heroes and the Monumento a los Heroes de la Independencia.For another top recommendation, consider The St. Regis Mexico City . The hotel has a five-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $255."Great location to amazing restaurants and street food, excellent staff, champagne to greet you when you walk in, daily free dessert delivery -- what else can you ask for on a vacation?" wrote visitor Yvette.Another pricey alternative is The Condesa DF . The 4.6-star hotel has rooms for $265/night.This 40-room luxury hotel is located in Mexico City's Condesa district, close to many restaurants, bars and cafes.If you're looking for a popular spot to grab a bite, Mexico City has plenty of excellent eateries to choose from. Here are two from Skyscanner's listings to help you get started.If you're looking for a local favorite, head to Panaderia Rosetta , which has an average of 4.9 stars out of 11 reviews on Skyscanner."It's a very cozy breakfast spot with only a few bar stools for seating. Get there early to get your hands on the good pastries," wrote visitor Leila.Also worth considering is Casa de los Azulejos , with 4.7 stars from 14 reviews."It's set on one of the main tourist streets in Mexico City. Many people stop by to get a picture of the unique facade or to grab a coffee inside," wrote Gianfi.To round out your trip, Mexico City offers plenty of popular attractions worth visiting. Here are two top recommendations, based on Skyscanner's descriptions and reviews.First, spend some time at Callejon Regina . It has five stars from five reviews on Skyscanner."Undoubtedly, this is one of my favorite areas of the historic center. It's the home of very trendy cafes and restaurants as well as the refuge of urban and independent artists," wrote visitor Rebeca. The Palacio de Bellas Artes , with 4.8 stars out of 74 reviews, is another popular attraction.Inaugurated in 1934, the Palacio de Bellas Artes in Mexico City is a major cultural center where you can attend poetry readings, operas, dance recitals, art shows and more. Inside, find spectacular murals by renowned artists, such as Rufino Tamayo and Diego Rivera."The place is a beauty," wrote visitor Analu.---