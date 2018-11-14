ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Getaway alert: Travel from Los Angeles to Seattle on a budget

Photo: iStock

In need of a vacation that boasts fresh seafood, lush greenery, excellent coffee, live music and panoramic views? According to the New York Times, Seattle is one of the best places to visit in 2018.

Home to tech giants, research institutions and major professional sports teams, Seattle manages to maintain a local feel while offering residents and tourists plenty of street festivals, performing arts, scenic parks and unique neighborhoods, each with its own unique flavor.

Thankfully, there are plenty of regular, relatively-inexpensive flights between Los Angeles and Seattle. We pulled from travel site Skyscanner to provide you with a short list of flights and hotels handpicked with the trendy adventurer in mind.

---

Flights




The cheapest flights between Los Angeles and Seattle are if you leave on January 19 and return from Washington on January 21. Spirit Airlines currently has tickets for $130, roundtrip.

Spirit Airlines also has tickets at that price point later in January. If you fly out of Los Angeles on January 31 and return from Seattle on February 2, Spirit Airlines can get you there and back for $130 roundtrip.

Hotels




To plan your accommodations, here are some of Seattle's top-rated hotels, that we selected from Skyscanner's listings based on price and customer satisfaction.

The Inn at El Gaucho (2505 First Ave.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

If you're looking for an inexpensive place to stay, try The Inn at El Gaucho, which has rooms for $93/night.

The Seattle Airport Marriott (3201 S. 176th St.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

Another option is The Seattle Airport Marriott. The 4.8-star hotel has rooms for $109/night.

Restaurants




Don't miss Seattle's food scene, with plenty of popular spots to get your fill of local cuisine. Here are a few of the top-rated eateries from Skyscanner's listings.

Beecher's Handmade Cheese (1600 Pike Place)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

One of Seattle's most popular restaurants is Beecher's Handmade Cheese, which has an average of 4.5 stars out of 92 reviews on Skyscanner.

In Seattle's historic Pike Place Market and New York's Flatiron District, visitors press their noses against the windows to witness a vat of creamy white milk transformed by the expert hands of the cheesemaker. They watch as curds materialize from the milk, and then knit together to create a fine artisanal cheese.

Pike Place Market (86 Pike St.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

Also worth considering is Pike Place Market.

"Salmon on top of the spinach salad was amazingly moist and the root beer float was decadent," wrote Christine.

Piroshky Piroshky (1908 Pike Place)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

Finally, there's Piroshky Piroshky.

Piroshky Piroshky bakery was started in October of 1992 by the Kotelnikov family. The word Piroshky originates from the Russian word "pir"which means feast. It is a hand held meal in the form a stuffed pie with a variety of fillings.

Attractions




Seattle is also full of sites to visit and explore. Here are two popular attractions to round out your trip, again from Skyscanner's listings.

Pike Place Market (85 Pike St., Room 500)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

First up is Pike Place Market.

Pike Place Market is arguably one of the most popular destinations in the city of Seattle. Home to the second location of the original Starbucks store, the market first opened in 1907.

With area farmers, craftsmen and independent merchants selling their wares throughout the market, tourists and residents alike flock to this unique part of Seattle. In addition to the market stalls, buskers and street performers are a popular fixture of the market.

The Space Needle (400 Broad St.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

Then, there's The Space Needle.

The iconic landmark left by the 1962 World's Fair, the Space Needle comprises the most recognizable feature of one of the most famous skylines in the world. Climb to the top for 360 views of Seattle or check out the rotating restaurant, Skyline, which serves up dizzying dishes and a rare experience.
