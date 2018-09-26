ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

New sitcom 'Single Parents' shows moms, dads trying to balance raising kids with having personal life

"Single Parents" is a new sitcom about moms and dads trying to help one another balance raising kids while keeping a life for themselves. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
ABC's Wednesday comedy lineup adds a group of "Single Parents" to the mix.

Taran Killam stars as a doting father who gets "taken in" by several other solo moms and dads who have formed a tight, supportive bond. They all try to help one another venture out of their parental comfort zones.

Killam thinks parents will definitely relate.

"Because they're all decent human beings. They are all flawed, but they are all decent," Killam said. "Though they may seem to have very little in common, the things that are most important to them in life they do share, which is their children."

Brad Garrett who is part of the case for the new ABC show "Single Parents" talked about the sitcom and what viewers can expect.



Kimrie Lewis is part of this tight-knit ensemble.

"The bonding's there on and off screen," Lewis said.

"Yeah, we do like each other. Genuinely," Killam added.

The two actors promise viewers will be learning more about the characters back story, friendships and romances as they try to balance raising kids with having a personal life.

"Single Parents" airs Wednesday nights at 9:30 p.m. following "Modern Family" on ABC.
