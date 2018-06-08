ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Girlfriend Asia Argento remembers Anthony Bourdain's 'brilliant, fearless spirit' and other tributes

Culinary icon Anthony Bourdain was found dead in his hotel while working in France. (Larry French/Getty Images for DC Central Kitchen)

Culinary icon Anthony Bourdain of the popular CNN series Parts Unknown has died of apparent suicide while working in France. After learning of the news, the culinary community is honoring Bourdain's impact and expressing their shock at the loss.

Actress Asia Argento, Bourdain's girlfriend, wrote that she was "beyond devastated" and asked for privacy.

CNN remembered Bourdain in a statement released Friday morning.
"His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time."

French chef Eric Ripert, who discovered his friend in his hotel room, released a statement.

Anthony was a dear friend. He was an exceptional human being, so inspiring and generous. One of the great storytellers of our time who connected with so many. I wish him peace. My love and prayers are with his family, friends and loved ones.


Former President Barack Obama, Gordon Ramsay, hosts of The Chew and Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski were among those who shared their grief.

If you or someone you know might be at risk of suicide, call 1-800-273-8255 to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
