ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Glendale's top movie options this week

Image: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse/TMDb

By Hoodline
In the market for high-caliber entertainment? Take a look at this week's lineup of acclaimed movies showing on the big screen in and around Glendale.

Read on for the highest rated films to catch, based on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer Score, which reflects the opinions of hundreds of film and television critics.
(Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango. Movie ratings and showtimes are subject to change.)

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse



Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being a spider-man. When Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, others from across the Spider-Verse are transported to this dimension.

With a Tomatometer Score of 97 percent and an Audience Score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has been a must-watch since its release in December of 2018.

The New York Times' Lawrence Ware said, "This film manages the delicate feat of embracing its source material while also satirizing it," while David Sims of the Atlantic called it, "The latest entry in a fully saturated genre that somehow, through sheer creative gumption, does something new."

It's screening at Pacific Glendale 18 (322 Americana Way) through Thursday, Feb. 28. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World



As Hiccup fulfills his dream of creating a peaceful dragon utopia, Toothless' discovery of an untamed, elusive mate draws the Night Fury away. When danger mounts at home and Hiccup's reign as village chief is tested, both dragon and rider must make impossible decisions to save their kind.

Set to be released on Friday, Feb. 22, "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World" already has a Tomatometer Score of 96 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

"'How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World' brings the franchise to a close with an affectionate chapter that continues the adventures of the Viking boy-turned-chief Hiccup (Jay Baruchel) and his faithful dragon Toothless," noted Jake Coyle of the Associated Press.

You can catch it at Pacific Glendale 18 (322 Americana Way) through Sunday, March 10. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

The Favourite



In 18th-century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favorite.

With a Tomatometer Score of 94 percent and an Audience Score of 64 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has become a favorite since its release in December of 2018.

"Weisz and Stone are both brilliantly witty and nimble, but Colman's performance is nothing short of sublime," noted A.O. Scott of the New York Times, while the Atlantic's David Sims said, "Despite its period setting, 'The Favourite' just might be director Lanthimos' most trenchant and relevant work yet."

The film has earned 10 Oscar nominations, including those for Best Picture and Best Lead and Supporting Actresses.

Get a piece of the action at Pacific Glendale 18 (322 Americana Way) through Wednesday, Feb. 27. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Green Book



Tony Lip, a bouncer in 1962, is hired to drive pianist Don Shirley on a tour through the Deep South in the days when African Americans, forced to find alternate accommodations and services due to segregation laws below the Mason-Dixon Line, relied on a guide called The Negro Motorist Green Book.

With a Tomatometer Score of 79 percent and an Audience Score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Green Book" is well worth a watch.

The Atlantic's Christopher Orr said, "First-rate execution can't solve all of a film's problems, but Mortensen and Ali offer a reminder that it can solve an awful lot of them."

Time Out's Joshua Rothkopf warned, "Call this actors' duet sentimental and simplistic at your own peril. 'Green Book' may well move you, possibly to tears, at the thought of real social change and kindness (at a time when we need it badly)."

In the mood for popcorn? It's playing at Pacific Glendale 18 (322 Americana Way) through Wednesday, Feb. 27. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Cold Pursuit



Nels Coxman's quiet life comes crashing down when his beloved son dies under mysterious circumstances. His search for the truth soon becomes a quest for revenge as he seeks coldblooded justice against a drug lord and his inner circle.

With a Tomatometer Score of 73 percent and an Audience Score of 60 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Cold Pursuit" is well worth a watch. The New York Post's Johnny Oleksinski called it "an excellent film," while James Berardinelli of ReelViews said, "'Cold Pursuit' works as intended."

Want to see for yourself? It's playing at Pacific Glendale 18 (322 Americana Way) through Thursday, Feb. 28. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
---

This story was created automatically using local movie data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineGlendale
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
SPONSORED: Oscar frontrunner Regina King shines in 'Beale Street'
5 films worth checking out in Irvine this week
The best-rated movies screening in Orange this week
5 acclaimed and awards-nominated movies showing around Huntington Beach this week
Don't miss these 5 top-rated movies screening around Anaheim
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Torrance motor officer hurt in crash on 405 Freeway near Long Beach
Jussie Smollett in custody after being charged with disorderly conduct
Schools closed at several Inland Empire school districts as snow levels drop
Snow may cause 5 Fwy over Grapevine to shut down again
Bodycam video shows deadly confrontation between deputy, man
Suspect ID'd in 1973 murder of 11-year-old Newport Beach girl
Family thankful for arrest made in Inglewood cold case
Jussie Smollett charged with disorderly conduct for filing false police report, prosecutors say
Show More
Celebrity stylists encourage sustainable fashion for Oscar night
Oscar nominees for animated, live-actions shorts soak in spotlight
Local clinic brings in tooth fairies to help kids learn cavity-fighting habits
Megastorm could bring flooding danger around Whittier Narrows Dam
'Heart healthy' food label can be deceiving, expert says
More News