Go free this week with these 4 no-cost events in Los Angeles | Hoodline

By Hoodline
There's always plenty to do in Los Angeles, but finding fun on the cheap can be another story.

If you're on the hunt for events and activities that don't require cash on hand, we've got four solid options that won't cost you a dime, from a happy hour for LA's artificial intelligence community to a student documentary screening.
AI LA Holiday Happy Hour





Mingle with other product teams who are working on artificial intelligence products in the Greater Los Angeles area. Enjoy a glass of Pali Wines at this festive happy hour.

When: Thursday, December 13, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Pali Wine Co., 811 Traction Ave.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Art Buzz: Nina Chanel Abney




Curator Jamillah James and Director of Learning and Engagement Asuka Hisa give an exclusive tour of New York-based artists Nina Chanel Abney's Royal Flush, which looks at the past decade of her work. Light refreshments will be provided after the tour.

When: Friday, December 14, 5:30-7 p.m.
Where: Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles, 1717 E. 7th St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Screening: Cal State LA Community Impact Media Documentaries Premiere





This free screening shines a light on California nonprofit organizations dedicated to environmental justice through three student-directed films. A product of California State University's Community Impact Media course, these films look at the impact of three regional organizations -- Green Technology, Grades of Green and Communities for a Better Environment -- and the important work they are doing for the community and the larger world.

When: Saturday, December 15, 7:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Hauser & Wirth, 901 E. 3rd St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Posada: Making Space





The whole family is invited to enjoy this event hosted by the Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles. "Posada" ("inn" or "accommodation") relates to the tradition of Las Posadas, recreating Joseph and Mary's experience in Bethlehem. From reading and art workshops and a collaborative large-scale pinata project to live painting and live bilingual songs, this free event has something for everyone. Refreshments will be provided by Frida's and El Silencio Mezcal.

When: Sunday, December 16, 2-5 p.m.
Where: Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles, 1717 E. 7th St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
