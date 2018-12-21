ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Go free this weekend with these 3 no-cost events in Los Angeles

Rockwell Table & Stage. | Photo: Nicole V./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for wallet-free ways to spend your time?

If you're on the hunt for events and activities that don't require cash on hand, we've got three solid options to enjoy for the low, low price of zero dollars, from a holiday party for the Alliance for Women Film Composers to PlayDay at Playa Vista Farmers Market.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

The AWFC Holiday Party





The Alliance for Women Film Composers (AWFC) is celebrating its holiday party at the Rockwell Table & Stage. There will be light refreshments provided and a cash bar.

When: Friday, December 21, 5-10 p.m.
Where: Rockwell Table & Stage, 1714 N. Vermont Ave.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Trapicana - Afrobeats/DanceHall/Reggaeton/HipHop





Join the Trapicana rooftop party at Tree House Lounge and jam to dancehall, reggaeton, afrobeats and hip-hop.

When: Friday, December 21, 10 p.m.- Saturday, December 22, 2 a.m.
Where: Tree House Lounge, 686 N. Spring St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

PlayDay at Playa Vista Farmers Market





Bring your kids for Pop Up PlayDay in the Kids section of the Playa Vista Farmers Market. Organized by the Silicon Beach Parents Group, kids can take pictures with Santa and make arts and crafts. Pre-register for a special giftbag.

When: Saturday, December 22, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Where: Runway Mall (near escalators/Urban Plates), 12746 W. Jefferson Blvd.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
