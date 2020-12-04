Arts & Entertainment

Isla Fisher, Jillian Bell star in Disney+ movie 'Godmothered,' offering modern day twist on traditional fairy tale

In "Godmothered," a trainee who is desperate to do a good job finds an old letter from a child whose wish was ignored. She tries to make it up to the now grown-up woman, who wants nothing to do with magic.
By George Pennacchio
There's a new twist on the traditional "Fairy Godmother" story this holiday season. In "Godmothered," Jillian Bell plays Eleanor, an eager godmother-in-training who tries to infuse much-needed magic into our current real world. Isla Fisher also stars as an overworked single mom, who needs a few wishes fulfilled, whether she likes it or not!

Bell's godmother trainee is desperate to do a good job. She finds an old letter from a child whose wish was ignored and makes it her goal to help that little girl. Problem is, she's now an adult, and she is not happy with the way her life is turning out.

So why is this girl so stressed? Because now she's a grown-up, a single mom of two kids, and her job is a television news producer!

Last year, Fisher stopped by KABC-TV in Los Angeles to visit with a few of our producers to get the taste of television reality.

"That was so fantastic! I've been telling everyone, I got to see how hard you guys work and really how pressured that environment can get," said Fisher.

Even though Fisher's character is on edge, she says she often had a hard time staying "crabby" on set because of Bell's antics.

"Every time Jillian made a joke, when Eleanor's doing all this great improv I remind myself I would not find it funny. She could be dangerous, I don't want a Fairy Godmother; but it's hard not to get swept up in the magic and the fun," said Fisher.

In real life, Bell believes if she had the power to grant wishes, she'd probably have trouble reigning things in.

"I probably at first would be the person, or the fairy godmother, that would give her client anything that she wanted and then realize, 'Well, maybe let's slow it down a little bit and be more realistic about what they actually need,' because there's a difference between a want and a need," said Bell.

"Godmothered' touches on the theme of "happily ever after," but Fisher thinks it adds a modern take.

"You can tell your daughters or sons that your happily ever after will look different from your friends, or mine, or yours and that's great and so inclusive," said Fisher.

"It's really a fun classic comedy," said Bell. "It's so lighthearted and full of holiday joy."

"Godmothered" debuts Friday, Dec. 4 on Disney+.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviedisney+ streaming service
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom announces regional stay-at-home order
Here's how SoCal lockdown will affect you
LA County reports record 7,854 daily COVID-19 cases
Silverado Canyon blaze prompts evacs, leaves 2 firefighters hurt
OC sets record with 735 COVID-19 hospitalizations
Map: Mandatory evacuations ordered for OC's Bond Fire
Dramatic fire erupts at Jurupa Valley pallet yard
Show More
Here's every fire burning in Southern California today
IE megachurch pastor dies days after testing positive for COVID
Among first acts, Biden to call for 100 days of mask-wearing
Brush fire near Corona Airport explodes to 500 acres
Garcetti urges Angelenos to stay home whenever possible
More TOP STORIES News