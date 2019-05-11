'Godzilla' attacks famed Cinerama Dome in Hollywood ahead of movie release

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Hollywood beware: A legendary movie monster is attacking the famed Cinerama Dome.Godzilla is making his return to the big screen with a big promotion.AIR7 HD was flying above the theater, which has a massive Godzilla head coming out of its famous dome.The film, titled "Godzilla: King of the Monsters," is set to open May 31.