WATCH
VIDEOS
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
Live Video
Politics
Investigations
Consumer
Health & Food
Weather
Entertainment
Sports
Localish
Community
Pets
Automotive
Station Info
#ABC7Eyewitness Tips
TV Listings
ABC7/Contact
Meet the News Team
Jobs/Internships
shows
Eye On L.A.
Vista L.A.
Newsmakers
LAFF TV
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Arts & Entertainment
'Godzilla' attacks famed Cinerama Dome in Hollywood ahead of movie release
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
KABC
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Hollywood beware: A legendary movie monster is attacking the famed Cinerama Dome.
Godzilla is making his return to the big screen with a big promotion.
AIR7 HD was flying above the theater, which has a massive Godzilla head coming out of its famous dome.
The film, titled "Godzilla: King of the Monsters," is set to open May 31.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainment
hollywood
los angeles
godzilla
movie
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Show More
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
More TOP STORIES News