Golden Globes nominations: See full list of nominees

LOS ANGELES -- The nominations for the 2021 Golden Globe Awards were announced Wednesday.The nominees for best motion picture drama are: "The Father"; "Mank"; "Nomadland"; "The Trial of the Chicago 7"; "Promising Young Woman."The nominees for best television series, drama, are: "The Crown"; "Lovecraft Country"; "The Mandalorian"; "Ozark"; "Ratched."The nominees for best television series, musical or comedy, are: "Schitt's Creek"; "Ted Lasso"; "The Great"; "The Flight Attendant"; "Emily in Paris."The nominees for lead actor in a drama film are: Riz Ahmed, "Sound of Metal"; Chadwick Boseman, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"; Anthony Hopkins, "The Father"; Gary Oldman, "Mank"; Tahar Rahim, "The Mauritanian."The nominees for actress in a drama film are: Frances McDormand, "Nomadland"; Viola Davis, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"; Carey Mulligan, "Promising Young Woman"; Vanessa Kirby, "Pieces of a Woman"; Andra Day, "The United States vs. Billie Holiday."The nominees for lead actor in a comedy or musical film are: Sacha Baron Cohen, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"; James Corden, "The Prom"; Andy Samberg, "Palm Springs"; "Lin-Manuel Miranda, "Hamilton"; Dev Patel, "The Personal History of David Copperfield."The nominees for best director are: Chloé Zhao, "Nomadland"; Regina King, "One Night in Miami"; David Fincher, "Mank"; Aaron Sorkin, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"; Emerald Fennell, "Promising Young Woman."Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson announced the nominees.Nominees in top categories were announced on NBC's "Today" show, while the full announcement event was carried live on E! digital channels and the Golden Globes' website.The Globes are typically the first major show of Hollywood's awards season, which ends with the crowning of the best picture winner at the Oscars. They'll retain that distinction, despite being delayed nearly two months, after a surge in virus cases in recent months pushed the Grammy Awards to March.The Hollywood Foreign Press Association said Tuesday the Globes - typically a bubbly dinner gathering with flowing drinks - will be held bi-coastally for the first time. Fey will host live from New York's Rainbow Room and Poehler will host from the awards' normal home, the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. It's expected that nominees will be appear from locations around the world.Don Cheadle - "Black Monday"Nicholas Hoult - "The Great"Eugene Levy - "Schitt's Creek"Jason Sudekis - "Ted Lasso"Ramy Youssef - "Ramy"Lily Collins - "Emily in Paris"Kaley Cuoco - "The Flight Attendant"Elle Fanning - "The Great"Jane Levy - "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist"Catherine O'Hara - "Schitt's Creek"Riz Ahmed - "Sound of Metal"Chadwick Boseman - "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"Anthony Hopkins - "The Father"Gary Oldman - "Mank"Tahar Rahim - "The Mauritanian"Olivia Colman - "The Crown"Jodie Comer - "Killing Eve"Emma Corrin - "The Crown"Laura Linney - "Ozark"Sarah Paulsen - "Ratched"Bryan Cranston - "Your Honor"Jeff Daniels - "The Comey Rule"Hugh Grant - The Undoing"Mark Ruffalo - "I Know This Much is True"Ethan Hawke - "The Good Lord Bird"Cate Blanchett - "Mrs. America"Daisy Edgar-Jones - "Normal People"Shira Haas - "Unorthodox"Nicole Kidman - "The Undoing"Anya Taylor-Joy - "The Queen's Gambit""The Crown""Lovecraft Country""The Mandalorian""Ozark""Ratched""Normal People""The Queen's Gambit""Small Axe""The Undoing""Unorthodox"Gillian Anderson - "The Crown"Helena Bonham Carter - "The Crown"Julia Garner - "Ozark"Annie Murphy - "Schitt's Creek"Cynthia Nixon - "Ratched"John Boyega - "Small Axe"Brendan Gleeson - "The Comey Rule"Daniel Levy - "Schitt's Creek"Jim Parsons - "Hollywood"Donald Sutherland - "The Undoing""Emily in Paris""The Flight Attendant""Schitt's Creek""The Great""Ted Lasso""Borat Subsequent Moviefilm""Hamilton""Music""Palm Springs""The Prom""The Father""Mank""Nomadland""Promising Young Woman""The Trial of the Chicago 7""Another Round" (Denmark)"La Llorona" (Guatemala / France)"The Life Ahead" (Italy)"Minari" (USA)"Two Of Us" (France / USA)Emerald Fennell - "Promising Young Woman"Jack Fincher - "Mank"Aaron Sorkin - "The Trial Of The Chicago 7"Florian Zeller - Christopher Hampton "The Father"Chloé Zhao - "Nomadland""Fight for You" - "Judas And The Black Messiah"Music By: H.E.R., Dernst Emile IiLyrics By: H.E.R., Tiara Thomas"Hear My Voice" - "The Trial Of The Chicago 7"Music By: Daniel PembertonLyrics By: Daniel Pemberton, Celeste Waite"Io S (Seen)" - "The Life Ahead'Music By: Diane WarrenLyrics By: Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccol Agliardi"Speak Now" - "One Night In Miami..."Music By: Leslie Odom Jr, Sam AshworthLyrics By: Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth"Tigress & Tweed" - "The United States Vs. Billie Holiday"Music By: Andra Day, Raphael SaadiqLyrics By: Andra Day, Raphael SaadiqSacha Baron Cohen - "The Trial Of The Chicago 7"Daniel Kaluuya - "Judas And The Black Messiah"Jared Leto - "The Little Things"Bill Murray - "On The Rocks"Leslie Odom Jr. - "One Night In Miami..."Glenn Close - "Hillbilly Elegy"Olivia Colman - "The Father"Jodie Foster - "The Mauritanian"Amanda Seyfried - "Mank"Helena Zengel - "News Of The World"Sacha Baron Cohen - "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"James Corden - "The Prom"Lin-Manuel Miranda - Hamilton"Dev Patel - "The Personal History of David Copperfield"Andy Samberg - "Palm Springs""The Croods: A New Age""Onward""Over The Moon""Soul""Wolfwalkers"Chadwick Boseman, - "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"Riz Ahmed - "The Sound of Metal"Anthony Hopkins - "The Father"Gary Oldman - "Mank"Tahar Rahim - "The Mauritanian"Viola Davis - "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"Andra Day - "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"Vanessa Kirby - "Pieces of a Woman"Frances McDormand - "Nomadland"Carey Mulligan - "Promising Young WomanMaria Bakalova, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"Kate Hudson, "Music"Michelle Pfeiffer, "French Exit"Rosamund Pike, "I Care A Lot"Anya Taylor-Joy, "Emma"Sacha Baron Cohen, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"James Corden, "The Prom"Lin-Manuel Miranda, "Hamilton"Dev Patel, "The Personal History of David Copperfield"Andy Samberg, "Palm Springs"David Fincher, "Mank"Regina King, "One Night in Miami"Aaron Sorkin, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"Chloe Zhao, "Nomadland"Emerald Fennell, "Promising Young Woman""The Midnight Sky""Tenet""News of the World""Mank"