Visit the Grammy Museum digitally during the coronavirus pandemic

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Many Angelenos are stuck at home for the foreseeable future due to the coronavirus pandemic, missing out on some of the best museums and activities the city has to offer. But thankfully, with the power of the Internet, you can still take a tour through the Grammy Museum from the comfort of your own home.
"While we're practicing social distancing, nothing can bring us together like the power of music," Michael Sticka, President of the Grammy Museum, said.
"Our doors may be closed, our mission is not," Sticka said. "So the Grammy Museum was able to, almost within a 48-hour period, pivot and create a digital museum. And it's entirely free."
The new Grammy Museum at Home portal features new artist public programs, education and virtual exhibits. The museum will also be surfacing content which has never been released before, including exclusive interviews with Billie Eilish and FINNEAS, Andrea Boccelli, Los Tigres del Norte, Brett Young, Brandi Carlile and Greta Van Fleet.
"They're interviews about new albums or about their careers or about their creative process," Sticka said.
Since the Los Angeles Unified School District has announced the closure of all schools for the rest of the school year, some parents are at a loss of how to entertain and educate their kids. Thankfully, the Grammy Museum has a solution for that too, as they have made music lessons available for youth online.
"These are our Grammys in the Schools career lessons-lessons about electronic music production, music video production for students to do at home," Sticka said.
"I think arts organizations are community organizations," Sticka stated. "We all have amazing works of art or music or relationships with artists that we can do programming around, to help people cope while they're at home."
