ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Grease' coming back to theaters for 40th anniversary

EMBED </>More Videos

'Grease' is returning to theaters for its 40th anniversary.

Movie lovers will enjoy a blast from the past when 'Grease' plays in more than 700 theaters nationwide starting Sunday.

The movie musical starring Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta is celebrating its 40th anniversary by playing three days: Sunday, Wednesday and next Saturday.

There are several showings across Southern California.

For a full list of theaters playing 'Grease', click here: fathomevents.com.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentmoviesmovie newsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Tim Burton to auction off movie props worth more than $4.5M
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
'Joy Luck Club' cast reunites for 25-year celebration
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Nick Young arrested for obstruction during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News