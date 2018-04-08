'Grease' coming back to theaters for 40th anniversary

Movie lovers will enjoy a blast from the past when 'Grease' plays in more than 700 theaters nationwide starting Sunday.
The movie musical starring Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta is celebrating its 40th anniversary by playing three days: Sunday, Wednesday and next Saturday.
There are several showings across Southern California.
For a full list of theaters playing 'Grease', click here: fathomevents.com.
