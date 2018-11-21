Great family and learning events in Los Angeles this week

Sweet Holiday Science: Gingerbread

Looking for family-friendly events to keep the kids busy this holiday weekend?From the science of gingerbread to a mini-musical of The Nutcracker, there's plenty to do when it comes to opportunities for learning and fun. Read on for a rundown of what to do this weekend.---This weekend, Discovery Cube Los Angeles launches Science of Gingerbread, a holiday-season long festival that illustrates how science plays a crucial role in the kitchen. Activities include hands-on kitchen experiments, creating a cookie car to race in the Gingerbread Derby, and the Matter of Taste stage show. Gingerbread competition entries are on display throughout the center. And on the weekends, kids can have their picture taken with Santa.Friday, November 23, 10 a.m.Discovery Cube Los Angeles, 11800 Foothill Blvd.$12.95In honor of November's Adopt a Senior Pet Month, Wallis Annenberg PetSpace is partnering with the County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control to host a senior pet adoption fair. Experts will discuss the value of adopting senior dogs and cats. There will be a Paws & Pages story time for children, with a reading and book signing by Lisa Wiehebrink, author of Grey Whiskers. Face paints and refreshments will be provided. All adoption fees will be waived in response to the recent California wildfires.Saturday, November 24, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.Wallis Annenberg PetSpace, 12005 Bluff Creek Dr.FreeFeaturing audience participation, singing and dancing, Storybook Theatre presents a musical version of the well-known tale of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs this Saturday afternoon. Children in the audience become the seven dwarfs, who help rescue Snow White, and guests can meet the cast members after the show.Saturday, November 24, 1 p.m.Theatre West, 3333 Cahuenga Blvd. W$6-$7.50Also this Saturday: Pico Playhouse presents a mini-musical version of The Nutcracker. Sing, clap and dance along with the sugar plum fairies. This performance is designed for ages 3 and up.Saturday, November 24, 2 p.m.Pico Playhouse, 10508 W. Pico Blvd.$7.50-$20