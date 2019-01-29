Great family and learning events in Los Angeles this week

Playdate Connection Paw Patrol Party

32 Percent Off at Family Arcade

Up to 48 Percent Off at We Rock The Spectrum

Up to 76 Percent Off Whale Watching Cruise

If the playground, park and movie routine is getting a little tired, why not do something different with the kids this weekend? From arcade arenas to whale watching, these events will win approval from everyone in the family.---Playdate Connection is hosting a Paw Patrol Party this Wednesday at The Playroom, an indoor play space for children. The event will include a meet and greet of Chase the Police Dog, balloon animals and temporary tattoos, alongside food and drinks. RSVP before the event to receive a free goodie bag.Thursday, January 30, 4 p.m.The Playroom, 14392 Ventura Blvd.$25Grab the family and stop by entertainment center Family Arcade, which houses over 200 arcade games, air hockey and more. The deal includes two vouchers -- for one arcade visit and 120 tokens each.Family Arcade, 876 N. Vermont Ave., Central LA$30 (32 percent discount off regular price)We Rock The Spectrum, a safe play-space for children on the spectrum to explore, learn and socialize, is offering deals on all-day passes, birthday party packages and a one month membership. Purchases will ensure access to all gym amenities and the craft area.We Rock The Spectrum, 5520 Crebs Ave., Tarzana$10.50 (48 percent discount off regular price); $156 (48 percent discount off regular price)Climb aboard "The Fiesta" for a day of whale watching and snacking. The deal offers multiple vouchers for a 3.5-hour whale-watching nature cruise for parties of one, two or four.141 W. 22nd St., Coastal San Pedro$15 (57 percent discount off regular price); $27 (61 percent discount off regular price); $50 (76 percent discount off regular price)