Great family and learning events in Los Angeles this week

Photo: Markus Spiske/Unsplash

By Hoodline
If the playground, park and movie routine is getting a little tired, why not do something different with the kids this weekend? From arcade arenas to whale watching, these events will win approval from everyone in the family.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Playdate Connection Paw Patrol Party





Playdate Connection is hosting a Paw Patrol Party this Wednesday at The Playroom, an indoor play space for children. The event will include a meet and greet of Chase the Police Dog, balloon animals and temporary tattoos, alongside food and drinks. RSVP before the event to receive a free goodie bag.

When: Thursday, January 30, 4 p.m.
Where: The Playroom, 14392 Ventura Blvd.
Price: $25

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

32 Percent Off at Family Arcade




Grab the family and stop by entertainment center Family Arcade, which houses over 200 arcade games, air hockey and more. The deal includes two vouchers -- for one arcade visit and 120 tokens each.

Where: Family Arcade, 876 N. Vermont Ave., Central LA
Price: $30 (32 percent discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal

Up to 48 Percent Off at We Rock The Spectrum





We Rock The Spectrum, a safe play-space for children on the spectrum to explore, learn and socialize, is offering deals on all-day passes, birthday party packages and a one month membership. Purchases will ensure access to all gym amenities and the craft area.

Where: We Rock The Spectrum, 5520 Crebs Ave., Tarzana
Price: $10.50 (48 percent discount off regular price); $156 (48 percent discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

Up to 76 Percent Off Whale Watching Cruise





Climb aboard "The Fiesta" for a day of whale watching and snacking. The deal offers multiple vouchers for a 3.5-hour whale-watching nature cruise for parties of one, two or four.

Where: 141 W. 22nd St., Coastal San Pedro
Price: $15 (57 percent discount off regular price); $27 (61 percent discount off regular price); $50 (76 percent discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to nab this deal
