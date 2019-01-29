Great family and learning events in Los Angeles this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Playdate Connection Paw Patrol Party
Playdate Connection is hosting a Paw Patrol Party this Wednesday at The Playroom, an indoor play space for children. The event will include a meet and greet of Chase the Police Dog, balloon animals and temporary tattoos, alongside food and drinks. RSVP before the event to receive a free goodie bag.
When: Thursday, January 30, 4 p.m.
Where: The Playroom, 14392 Ventura Blvd.
Price: $25
32 Percent Off at Family Arcade
Grab the family and stop by entertainment center Family Arcade, which houses over 200 arcade games, air hockey and more. The deal includes two vouchers -- for one arcade visit and 120 tokens each.
Where: Family Arcade, 876 N. Vermont Ave., Central LA
Price: $30 (32 percent discount off regular price)
Up to 48 Percent Off at We Rock The Spectrum
We Rock The Spectrum, a safe play-space for children on the spectrum to explore, learn and socialize, is offering deals on all-day passes, birthday party packages and a one month membership. Purchases will ensure access to all gym amenities and the craft area.
Where: We Rock The Spectrum, 5520 Crebs Ave., Tarzana
Price: $10.50 (48 percent discount off regular price); $156 (48 percent discount off regular price)
Up to 76 Percent Off Whale Watching Cruise
Climb aboard "The Fiesta" for a day of whale watching and snacking. The deal offers multiple vouchers for a 3.5-hour whale-watching nature cruise for parties of one, two or four.
Where: 141 W. 22nd St., Coastal San Pedro
Price: $15 (57 percent discount off regular price); $27 (61 percent discount off regular price); $50 (76 percent discount off regular price)
