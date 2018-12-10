Great film, media and entertainment events in Los Angeles this week

When it comes to entertainment culture, there's plenty to keep you busy this week, from a live studio taping to holiday films on the Montalban rooftop. Read on for the top events to add to your calendar.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
Studio taping for "Man With a Plan"
Swing by the CBS Studio Center this Friday for a live taping of Matt LeBlanc's newest show "Man With a Plan" -- a comedy about a contractor who's left in charge of his "maniac" children as his wife returns to work.
When: Friday, Dec. 14, 5 p.m. (check in by 3:30 p.m.)
Where: CBS Studio Center, 4024 Radford Ave.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Holiday classics at Yuletide Cinema
Head over to L.A.'s Heritage Square Museum for Yuletide Cinema, a festive celebration complete with picturesque Victorian-era homes, hot chocolate, food trucks, Christmas carolers, mulled wine and outdoor screenings of classic holiday films.
Friday's event will feature a viewing of "Love Actually" starring Hugh Grant, while Saturday night screenings include both "The Year Without a Santa Claus" and "How the Grinch Stole Christmas!"
When: Friday, Dec. 14 and Saturday, Dec. 15, 5 p.m.
Where: Heritage Square Museum, 3800 Homer St.
Price: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Matinee screening of a timeless mystery
Saturday afternoon, head over to the Vista Theatre for a matinee screening of "The Thin Man." The 35mm film circa 1934 stars William Powell as a retired detective and his wife (Myrna Loy) who are asked to follow the trail of a missing inventor.
When: Saturday, Dec. 15, 11 a.m.
Where: Vista Theatre, 4473 Sunset Drive
Price: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Holiday rooftop movies at The Montalban
Last but not least, check out a rooftop film screening at the historic Montalban theater of Christmas favorites like "Bad Santa" and "The Holiday." Spectacular views and fresh popcorn will be on hand, along with signature cocktails, craft beer and menu offerings from culinary partner Umami Burger.
When: Saturday, Dec. 15, 8 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 16, 7 p.m.
Where: The Montalban, 1615 N. Vine St.
Price: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets