Great film, media and entertainment events in Los Angeles this week

Looking for a bit of entertainment this week?When it comes to entertainment culture, there's plenty to keep you busy this week, from a live studio taping to holiday films on the Montalban rooftop. Read on for the top events to add to your calendar.---Swing by the CBS Studio Center this Friday for a live taping of Matt LeBlanc's newest show "Man With a Plan" -- a comedy about a contractor who's left in charge of his "maniac" children as his wife returns to work.Friday, Dec. 14, 5 p.m. (check in by 3:30 p.m.)CBS Studio Center, 4024 Radford Ave.FreeHead over to L.A.'s Heritage Square Museum for Yuletide Cinema, a festive celebration complete with picturesque Victorian-era homes, hot chocolate, food trucks, Christmas carolers, mulled wine and outdoor screenings of classic holiday films.Friday's event will feature a viewing of "Love Actually" starring Hugh Grant, while Saturday night screenings include both "The Year Without a Santa Claus" and "How the Grinch Stole Christmas!"Friday, Dec. 14 and Saturday, Dec. 15, 5 p.m.Heritage Square Museum, 3800 Homer St.$10Saturday afternoon, head over to the Vista Theatre for a matinee screening of "The Thin Man." The 35mm film circa 1934 stars William Powell as a retired detective and his wife (Myrna Loy) who are asked to follow the trail of a missing inventor.Saturday, Dec. 15, 11 a.m.Vista Theatre, 4473 Sunset Drive$10Last but not least, check out a rooftop film screening at the historic Montalban theater of Christmas favorites like "Bad Santa" and "The Holiday." Spectacular views and fresh popcorn will be on hand, along with signature cocktails, craft beer and menu offerings from culinary partner Umami Burger.Saturday, Dec. 15, 8 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 16, 7 p.m.The Montalban, 1615 N. Vine St.$10