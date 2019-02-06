Great film, media and entertainment events in Los Angeles this week

'Harold and Maude'

Looking for a bit of entertainment this week?When it comes to entertainment culture, there's plenty to keep you busy this week, from "Harold and Maude" to a midnight screening of "Wild at Heart." Read on for the top events to add to your calendar.---Cinespia's classic film series presents "Harold and Maude," the ultimate May-December romance. Twenty-year-old Harold and 79-year-old Maude meet and fall in love in a comedic love story for the ages. There will be DJs and a 70s-themed photo booth to set the vibe.Saturday, February 9, 7:30-10:30 p.m.Cinespia at The Palace Theatre, 630 S. Broadway$18 (General Admission)This is no ordinary showing of "Moana." Dress up and sing along to the Grammy Award-winning "How Far I'll Go" and the rest of the vibrant soundtrack. The whole family will enjoy embarking on this adventure with Moana, demi-god Maui and friends.Friday, February 8, 4 p.m.Stages-LA, 12420 Santa Monica Blvd.$10Watch Audrey Hepburn dazzle as a young New York socialite in "Breakfast at Tiffany's" under the stars as part of the Montalban rooftop film series. Enjoy Umami Burger snacks, popcorn and craft beer, wine and cocktails. Guests can also partake in Jenga and the selfie video/photo booth for laughs. The film starts at sunset.Friday, February 8, 8:15 p.m.The Montalban, 1615 N. Vine St.$10 - $18Catch a midnight screening of "Wild at Heart," the 1990 crime film starring Nicolas Cage and Laura Dern, on the big screen in 35 mm. The Secret Movie Club presents movies that have achieved cult status, inspire nostalgia and call back to the Golden Age of cinema.Friday, February 8, 11:59 p.m.Vista Theatre, 4473 Sunset Dr.$10