Great Latin music events in Los Angeles this week | Hoodline

FADE L.A.: SUCIA BONITA Latin Bass Night
Fade L.A. hosts its last party of 2018 with Sucia Bonita. It's free entry all night with RSVP. Fade L.A. hosts monthly events centered around Latin, Caribbean and urban music.
Sucia Bonita will feature resident DJs D. PAINTER and RANZA, as well as guest DJs SALVIA and CHCKN. From reggaeton and hip-hop to dance hall and electro cumbia and more, the dance floor will be shaking. This event is for ages 21 and over.
When: Tuesday, December 18, 9 p.m.- Wednesday, December 19, 2 a.m.
Where: La Cita Bar, 336 S. Hill St.
Price: Free
All Night Party: Reggaeton Room + Hip Hop Room at The Reserve
All Night Party has got something for everyone. With a reggaeton room and a hip-hop room, it's going to be one amazing night. RSVP to get a discounted admission at the door before 11 p.m. After 11 p.m., admission is $10. This event is for ages 21 and over.
When: Friday, December 21, 10 p.m.- Saturday, December 22, 2 a.m.
Where: The Reserve, 650 S. Spring St.
Price: Discounted Admission at Door with RSVP
Selena Tribute Holiday Party
Celebrate the holidays and the music of late Selena Quintanilla at this Selena tribute holiday party. A Selena tribute band will be performing all the hits by the so-called Queen of Tejano music. There will also be DJs spinning her records, as well as the greatest Latin dance hits. Expect surprises throughout the night!
When: Saturday, December 22, 10 p.m.- Sunday, December 23, 2 a.m.
Where: Treehouse Rooftop Lounge, 686 N. Spring St.
Price: $10 (General Admission - Online Only); $20 (General Admission - Door)
