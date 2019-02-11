Great music events in Los Angeles this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Pedro the Lion
Pedro the Lion will be the featured act at this concert event. Expect musical selections from the band's new album, "Phoenix." The show will take place at the Lodge Room Highland Park.
When: Thursday, Feb. 14, 8 p.m.
Where: Lodge Room Highland Park, 104 N. Ave. 56th
Price: $26 (General Admission - Advance); $28 (Day of Show).
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Black History Month Featuring Gary Bartz
This jazz event will celebrate Black History Month. Ali Shaheed Muhammad and Adrian Younge helped choose soul and jazz acts for the concert series. This installment of the series will feature Gary Bartz.
When: Sunday, Feb. 17, 8 p.m.
Where: Lodge Room Highland Park, 104 N. Ave. 56th
Price: $20
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Rosanne Cash
Country and folk singer-songwriter Rosanne Cash will take the stage at The Soraya - Great Hall for this concert event. She is the daughter of Johnny Cash. Parking is included in the cost of a ticket.
When: Sunday, Feb. 17, 7 p.m.
Where: The Soraya - Great Hall, 18111 Nordhoff St.
Price: $25-$35
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Bring Me The Horizon
Bring Me The Horizon will be the headliner at this concert event. This is the latest installment of the Jimmy Kimmel Live series. The El Capitan Theatre serves as host venue.
When: Tuesday, Feb. 12, 5:30 p.m.
Where: Jimmy Kimmel Live, 6838 Hollywood Blvd.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets