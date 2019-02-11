Great music events in Los Angeles this week

Pedro the Lion

If you love live music, there's no time like the present when it comes to getting out and about in Los Angeles. From Pedro the Lion to Rosanne Cash, here are the local shows worth checking out this week.Pedro the Lion will be the featured act at this concert event. Expect musical selections from the band's new album, "Phoenix." The show will take place at the Lodge Room Highland Park.Thursday, Feb. 14, 8 p.m.Lodge Room Highland Park, 104 N. Ave. 56th$26 (General Admission - Advance); $28 (Day of Show).This jazz event will celebrate Black History Month. Ali Shaheed Muhammad and Adrian Younge helped choose soul and jazz acts for the concert series. This installment of the series will feature Gary Bartz.Sunday, Feb. 17, 8 p.m.Lodge Room Highland Park, 104 N. Ave. 56th$20Country and folk singer-songwriter Rosanne Cash will take the stage at The Soraya - Great Hall for this concert event. She is the daughter of Johnny Cash. Parking is included in the cost of a ticket.Sunday, Feb. 17, 7 p.m.The Soraya - Great Hall, 18111 Nordhoff St.$25-$35Bring Me The Horizon will be the headliner at this concert event. This is the latest installment of the Jimmy Kimmel Live series. The El Capitan Theatre serves as host venue.Tuesday, Feb. 12, 5:30 p.m.Jimmy Kimmel Live, 6838 Hollywood Blvd.Free