ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Great music events in Los Angeles this week

Photo: Austin Neill/Unsplash

By Hoodline
If you love live music, there's no time like the present when it comes to getting out and about in Los Angeles. From Pedro the Lion to Rosanne Cash, here are the local shows worth checking out this week.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Pedro the Lion





Pedro the Lion will be the featured act at this concert event. Expect musical selections from the band's new album, "Phoenix." The show will take place at the Lodge Room Highland Park.

When: Thursday, Feb. 14, 8 p.m.
Where: Lodge Room Highland Park, 104 N. Ave. 56th
Price: $26 (General Admission - Advance); $28 (Day of Show).

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Black History Month Featuring Gary Bartz





This jazz event will celebrate Black History Month. Ali Shaheed Muhammad and Adrian Younge helped choose soul and jazz acts for the concert series. This installment of the series will feature Gary Bartz.
When: Sunday, Feb. 17, 8 p.m.
Where: Lodge Room Highland Park, 104 N. Ave. 56th
Price: $20

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Rosanne Cash





Country and folk singer-songwriter Rosanne Cash will take the stage at The Soraya - Great Hall for this concert event. She is the daughter of Johnny Cash. Parking is included in the cost of a ticket.

When: Sunday, Feb. 17, 7 p.m.
Where: The Soraya - Great Hall, 18111 Nordhoff St.
Price: $25-$35

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Bring Me The Horizon





Bring Me The Horizon will be the headliner at this concert event. This is the latest installment of the Jimmy Kimmel Live series. The El Capitan Theatre serves as host venue.

When: Tuesday, Feb. 12, 5:30 p.m.
Where: Jimmy Kimmel Live, 6838 Hollywood Blvd.
Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineLos Angeles
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Here are your 2019 Grammy winners
The best comedy shows in Los Angeles this week
Here's what to do in Los Angeles this week
Oscars: Cinematography, other awards to be given during breaks
'Frozen 2': The first teaser trailer is here!
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Storm to unleash over 5 inches of rain for parts of SoCal
Ted Cruz wants drug lord El Chapo to fund border wall
Massive fire erupts in Huntington Park building
Aranda Briones missing case: 2 arrested on suspicion of murder
Geysers triggered by crash shut down PCH in Santa Monica
Long Beach water main break causes major flooding
'Frozen 2': The first teaser trailer is here!
LA City Council votes unanimously to require contractors to disclose NRA ties
Show More
Target toddler unicorn boots recalled due to possible choking hazard
Cerritos College offers 2 years of free tuition
7M Americans were more than 90 days late on car payments in 2018: report
Police chase: Woman taken into custody in Atwater Village
Documentary filmmaker talks visiting El Chapo's home, guilty verdict
More News