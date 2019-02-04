ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Great theater events in Los Angeles this week

Photo: Rob Laughter/Unsplash

By Hoodline
If you're a theater fan, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to stage performances in Los Angeles this week, from a preview of the Pulitzer Prize-winning "No Place to be Somebody" to the musical "1776."

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

"No Place to be Somebody" Preview





It's the 50th anniversary of playwright Charles Gordone's Pulitzer Prize-winning play, "No Place to be Somebody." The play, which takes place during the Civil Rights era, examines racial tensions between a black bar owner and the white mobster syndicate that controls the neighborhood. The play has the distinction of being the first Off-Broadway play to win the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and Gordone was the first African-American playwright to win the award as well.

When: Wednesday, February 6, 8-10 p.m.
Where: WACO Theater Center, 5144 Lankershim Blvd.
Price: $20

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Matthew Bourne's "Cinderella"





It's the timeless tale of Cinderella, retold as a wartime romance set in London during World War II. With stunning choreography from Matthew Bourne and a score by composer Profokiev, the fairy tale to life. The production also features the work of Olivier Award-winning costume designer Lez Brotherston and Olivier Award-winning lighting designer Neil Austin.
When: Tuesday, February 5, 8 p.m. (other showtimes are available)
Where: Ahmanson Theatre, 135 N. Grand Ave.
Price: $59

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

"Laundry & Bourbon / Lone Star"





James McLure's two one-act plays act as mirror images. On a hot day in small-town Texas, three women discuss the ups and downs of life and love while doing laundry in "Laundry and Bourbon." And on a scorcher of a day in small-town Texas in "Lone Star," three men discuss love and the Vietnam War in a bar. The plays are directed by Barbara Brownell.

When: Friday, February 8, 8 p.m. (other showtimes are available)
Where: Lonny Chapman Theatre, 10900 Burbank Blvd.
Price: $12.50

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

"1776"





"1776" tells the story of a seminal moment in history: the signing of the Declaration of Independence to liberate from British rule. Watch as the power players of America's 18th-century political scene -- John Adams, Thomas Jefferson, John Hancock, Benjamin Franklin and more -- negotiate a path for the future of America. The musical won three Tony Awards in its original 1969 Broadway run, including Best Musical.

When: Friday, February 8, 8 p.m. (other showtimes are available)
Where: The Soraya - Great Hall, 18111 Nordhoff St.
Price: $42

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineLos Angeles
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Family and learning events worth seeking out in Los Angeles this week
The best health and wellness events in Los Angeles this week
The best music events in Los Angeles this week
Comedy events worth seeking out in Los Angeles this week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
OC residents hosting Super Bowl party when plane crashed into home
OC plane crash: What we know about NTSB investigation
Rain continues Monday evening as another storm moves in Tuesday
Dashcam video: Plane bursts into flames midair before OC crash
Kristoff St. John, 'Young and the Restless' actor, dead
Mulholland Highway closed near Kanan Road due to small mudslides
INTERACTIVE MAP: Recent fatal aviation crashes in Southern California
Rams fall to Patriots in lowest-scoring Super Bowl in history
Show More
Video shows suspect push teen onto Red Line tracks in DTLA
LA man was only person arrested in Boston post-Super Bowl revelry
Liam Neeson admits he wanted to kill black person after friend was raped
WB 210 shut down for hours due to crash in Glendora
Watch the Super Bowls ads that got people talking
More News