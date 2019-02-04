Great theater events in Los Angeles this week

"No Place to be Somebody" Preview

Matthew Bourne's "Cinderella"

"Laundry & Bourbon / Lone Star"

"1776"

If you're a theater fan, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to stage performances in Los Angeles this week, from a preview of the Pulitzer Prize-winning "No Place to be Somebody" to the musical "1776."---It's the 50th anniversary of playwright Charles Gordone's Pulitzer Prize-winning play, "No Place to be Somebody." The play, which takes place during the Civil Rights era, examines racial tensions between a black bar owner and the white mobster syndicate that controls the neighborhood. The play has the distinction of being the first Off-Broadway play to win the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and Gordone was the first African-American playwright to win the award as well.Wednesday, February 6, 8-10 p.m.WACO Theater Center, 5144 Lankershim Blvd.$20It's the timeless tale of Cinderella, retold as a wartime romance set in London during World War II. With stunning choreography from Matthew Bourne and a score by composer Profokiev, the fairy tale to life. The production also features the work of Olivier Award-winning costume designer Lez Brotherston and Olivier Award-winning lighting designer Neil Austin.Tuesday, February 5, 8 p.m. (other showtimes are available)Ahmanson Theatre, 135 N. Grand Ave.$59James McLure's two one-act plays act as mirror images. On a hot day in small-town Texas, three women discuss the ups and downs of life and love while doing laundry in "Laundry and Bourbon." And on a scorcher of a day in small-town Texas in "Lone Star," three men discuss love and the Vietnam War in a bar. The plays are directed by Barbara Brownell.Friday, February 8, 8 p.m. (other showtimes are available)Lonny Chapman Theatre, 10900 Burbank Blvd.$12.50"1776" tells the story of a seminal moment in history: the signing of the Declaration of Independence to liberate from British rule. Watch as the power players of America's 18th-century political scene -- John Adams, Thomas Jefferson, John Hancock, Benjamin Franklin and more -- negotiate a path for the future of America. The musical won three Tony Awards in its original 1969 Broadway run, including Best Musical.Friday, February 8, 8 p.m. (other showtimes are available)The Soraya - Great Hall, 18111 Nordhoff St.$42