Greek Theatre bomb threat forces cancellation of Fousey show

A bomb threat forced the cancellation of a concert at the Greek Theatre Sunday night. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A bomb threat forced the cancellation of a concert at the Greek Theatre Sunday night.

Someone called in and claimed to have placed a device at the theater, but police say no device was found.


The threat forced the cancellation of a sold-out show by performer and YouTube personality Fousey titled "Hate Dies, Love Arrives."

About 1,500 people had to evacuate the concert venue.

Fousey posted on Instagram about not being able to get into his own event.

"We're just being tested right now," he said.

