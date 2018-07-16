A bomb threat at the Greek Theater forces 1500 people to evacuate a show put on by YouTube’s @fousey. The LAPD says someone called claiming to have placed a device at the theater. Nothing was found. Criminal conspiracy detectives are now on the case. More on the story at 11pm. pic.twitter.com/Sl0A7tHFSZ — Melissa MacBride (@abc7melissa) July 16, 2018

A bomb threat forced the cancellation of a concert at the Greek Theatre Sunday night.Someone called in and claimed to have placed a device at the theater, but police say no device was found.The threat forced the cancellation of a sold-out show by performer and YouTube personality Fousey titled "Hate Dies, Love Arrives."About 1,500 people had to evacuate the concert venue.Fousey posted on Instagram about not being able to get into his own event."We're just being tested right now," he said.