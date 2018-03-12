ABC PREMIERES

'Grey's Anatomy' fans will flock to ABC's new legal drama 'For the People'

EMBED </>More Videos

Jennifer Matarese interviews Britt Robertson and Jasmin Savoy Brown about their new ABC legal drama "For The People."

Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK --
If you're a fan of "Grey's Anatomy" you'll definitely want to try out the latest "Shondaland" series "For the People."

It is set in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, otherwise known as "The Mother Court."

It follows the classic formula that makes Shonda Rhimes' shows so very popular. It has a group of attractive, young, inexperienced yet hungry for success newcomers who do their best to learn while forming friendships with their more experienced bosses and counterparts.

This ABC legal drama also pits the young prosecutors against the defenders. We start off following a group of three on each side. Two of which happen to be dating each other. Jasmin Savoy Brown's character Allison who is a public defender is dating Seth (Ben Rappaport) who happens to be a prosecutor. The show wastes zero time drumming up conflict as they end up on the same case.

"That is a main theme throughout the entire season, are they on, are they off," Savoy Brown said.

Britt Robertson's character, Sandra, meantime, is so anxious to get her first case, she finds herself in a bit over her head.

"She's all work and no play, it is fun to play that type of character," Robertson said.

But at the end of the day, it's the strong female bond and friendship between Sandra and Allison that makes that show relatable.

"I love a good female friendship, it was a big part of the draw for this project," Robertson said.

Each week tackles a series of different cases while we also get an inside look at the relationships between the attorneys as they struggle with trying to grow their careers while trying to keep some separation from their personal lives.

"For the People" premieres Tuesday, March 13th at 10 p.m. EDT on ABC!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentshonda rhimesABC premieres
ABC PREMIERES
Rachel Bilson, Eddie Cibrian talk PI show 'Take Two'
Jesse Palmer talks about hosting 'The Proposal' on ABC
'Bachelorette' Becca on why this engagement is different
'Bachelorette' Becca follows her heart on night 1
'Good Morning America' to expand to 3 hours
More ABC premieres
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Tim Burton to auction off movie props worth more than $4.5M
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
'Joy Luck Club' cast reunites for 25-year celebration
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News