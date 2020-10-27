Arts & Entertainment

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton announce engagement, show off ring on Instagram

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton perform onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Blake Shelton popped the question to girlfriend Gwen Stefani and she said yes.

The couple took to Instagram on Tuesday with a picture of Stefani sporting a new ring with the caption "@blakeshelton yes please!" Shelton shared the same post and captioned it, "Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life. I love you. I heard a YES!"




The two coaches on "The Voice" met on the set of the singing show in 2015, and their friendship soon turned into a partnership.

The singers have collaborated together throughout their relationship. Shelton's track "Turnin' Me On" is about Stefani, and Stefani's 2016 song, "Make Me Love You" is about Shelton. They have performed together multiple times and have duets "Go Ahead and Break My Heart," off of Shelton's 2016 album, "If I'm Honest" and "You Make It Feel Like Christmas" together.

Last week, the couple won a CMT Music Award for their "Nobody But You" collaboration.

Stefani shares three children, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. Shelton and his ex-wife Miranda Lambert finalized their divorce in 2015.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentengagementcelebrityblake sheltonmusic newsotrccelebrity engagements
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Latest info on brush fires burning in Orange County
10 Yorba Linda homes damaged as massive fire threatens more
Silverado Fire: 11K acres burned, 76K ordered to evacuate near Irvine
Riverside County reports jump in COVID-19 hospitalizations
CA partners with other West Coast states on COVID-19 vaccine planning
MAP: Areas under evacuation orders, warnings during Silverado Fire
Video: Strong winds topple over big rig on 210 Freeway
Show More
CA added back to Tri-State Travel Advisory requiring travelers to quarantine
Simi Valley mother finds drugs mixed in with candy after event
Thousands without power in LA County amid Santa Ana winds
Sports fan gatherings may be causing uptick in COVID-19 cases
Toddler dies from gunshot wound while celebrating his birthday
More TOP STORIES News