COVID-19 News: 'Hamilton' could return to Broadway next summer, report says

NEW YORK CITY -- The smash hit musical "Hamilton" could make history again by becoming the first show to return to Broadway after the pandemic.

According to Page Six, the award-winning show is planning to reopen at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on the 4th of July in 2021.

The publication reports Governor Cuomo is expected to give theaters the greenlight to reopen in June with limited capacity.

Most shows don't expect to return until next fall, when they can fill theaters enough to make a profit.

'Hamilton' creator Lin-Manuel Miranda offers a musical 'love letter' to theatre fans with the Tony-winning show's wide release on Disney+.



Broadway theaters abruptly closed on March 12, knocking out all shows - including 16 that were still scheduled to open - and postponing indefinitely the Tony Award schedule.

Producers, citing health and city authorities, extended the shutdown to June 7 and then again to Sept. 6 and finally until January 2021 at the earliest.

Broadway grossed $1.8 billion last season and attracted a record 15 million people.

The shutdown on Broadway has been extended again - until at least early January.



Producers and labor unions have been discussing ways theaters can reopen safely.

The latest shutdown extension, announced in June, wiped away many shows that had been planned for the fall.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
