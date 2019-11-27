Arts & Entertainment

Tom Hanks brings Mr. Rogers spirit to life in 'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood'

By
HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- The new movie "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" is a true story, based on the life of legendary children's television host Fred Rogers... played by Tom Hanks.

A cynical journalist is assigned to write a profile about the man who had become a hero to so many young people, and is surprised to find out Mr. Rogers was the genuine article.

"He wanted to make children feel safe.' Why was he doing it?' Well because that was his ministry that's what he felt as though the creator endowed him with the power to do," said Hanks. "I think if anybody feels good coming out of the movie, which is like a magic elixir if you can make it happen, it is because our default mode of cynicism has been proven wrong."

Hanks says he was often asked if Rogers had a "dark side". The answer is a resounding no.

"But he had a very human side. He had feelings of failure, he had doubts, he wondered if anything he was doing was making a difference," said Hanks. "He was hard working and his family suffered in the way families of hard working famous people suffer. But that just showed he was just as human as you or I."

"A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" is rated PG-13 and is in theaters now.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmovie
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teacher arrested for Silver Lake hit-and-run that left bicyclist hurt
Cave Fire continues to rage in Santa Barbara area
Should the homeless be forced into mental health programs?
Deputy, 25, who was struck by alleged DUI driver in Paramount ID'd
Southern California residents view traffic as major problem, crisis
California's worst bottleneck is right here in SoCal
Residents in burn areas brace for incoming SoCal storm
Show More
Thanksgiving traffic: CHP warns of Grapevine road closure
10,000 free turkeys go to South LA families
LAX traffic snarled amid investigation of suspicious item
Elite climber falls from Yosemite's El Capitan, rescued by fellow climbers
SoCal forecast: Major Thanksgiving storm headed to SoCal
More TOP STORIES News