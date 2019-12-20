dancing with the stars

'Bachelorette' Hannah Brown excited to be a part of 'Dancing with the Stars - Live Tour 2020'

By Karl Schmid
LOS ANGELES -- America's favorite dance show is going back on tour this winter with "Dancing with the Stars - Live Tour 2020" featuring celebrity guests from the 2019 season of Dancing with the Stars, including Mirrorball champion Hannah Brown from "The Bachelorette."

"I'm just going to have the best time," Brown said, when she takes to the stage in New York at Radio City Music Hall on Jan. 28. "I'm just so excited to get out there and perform and just be in the moment."

Joining Hannah Brown are fellow celebrity contestants Ally Brooke, Lauren Alaina, Kel Mitchell, Kate Flannery and Sailor Brinkley-Cook, who was a last minute replacement on season 28 of Dancing with the Stars after her mother, supermodel Christie Brinkley was injured in a rehearsal.

The all-new production will feature fan-favorite professional dancers wowing audiences with every type of ballroom dance.

"This tour is incredible because we're pushing the boundaries every time," pro dancer Sasha Farber told On The Red Carpet. "We want to really make every tour felt different and this one has a special vibe to it".

"It's going to be epic," previous Mirrorball trophy winner Jenna Johnson said.

In the longest and most expansive North American tour to date, audiences will have the opportunity to experience the excitement, glamour and glitz they see in the ballroom every Monday night live in their hometowns.

"Dancing with the Stars - Live Tour 2020" kicks off Jan. 9 in Richmond, Virginia, and tickets are on sale now. To purchase tickets and to get the full list of tour dates, visit dwtstour.com.
