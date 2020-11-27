Kristen Stewart movie 'Happiest Season' thinks acceptance may be the best gift during holiday time

HOLLYWOOD -- Kristen Stewart heads the cast of "Happiest Season." It's a romantic comedy about acceptance being the biggest gift of all."I love watching anyone flounder in a Christmas family scenario. It's, like, so relatable and there's nothing like taking a real beating as the straight man in the movie, you know, so to speak," said Stewart."I think the message about self-acceptance across the board is so wonderful and Clea did such a great job with it," said actress Mackenzie Davis.Clea is director Clea Duvall."It's been such a brutal year for everyone and to be able to put out a movie that is so full of joy and love and hope, it really is the embrace that I think we all need right now," said Duvall.As the film plays out, we learn plenty about all the characters, and the secrets they may be keeping."And all of these characters in this family are struggling with finding acceptance. And they all sort of have this perception of each other wanting them to be perfect," said co-star Allison Brie."Happiest Season" is centered on family...something the people involved believe we all need right about now.'Along with all the pain in 2020, there's also been revelations and growth and beautiful things about it. And hopefully one of them is that we've realized how important family is. And I feel like this movie really underscores that thought," said co-star Mary Steenburgen."Happiest Season" is rated PG-13. It's streaming now on Hulu.