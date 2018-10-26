Happy Halloween: Check out 3 can't-miss events in Newport Beach this weekend

Halloween-style '80s on the Bay

'Tis the season to celebrate.From a Halloween pub crawl to an 80s-style party to spooky dinner cruising, there's plenty to do when it comes to upcoming seasonal and holiday activities in Newport Beach. Read on for a rundown of what to do this weekend.---Come on out to the Newport Dunes this Saturday night for a Halloween edition of "80s on the Bay," featuring the one and only Richard Blade.Don your favorite 1980s-style costume and win great prizes. A pumpkin patch will be on offer as well, along with Halloween decor and 80s hits.Saturday, Oct. 27, 6:30 p.m.Newport Dunes, 1131 Back Bay Drive$12.50This huge Halloween pub crawl will take you through some of the coolest spots in Newport Beach, including bars like Baja Sharkeez, American Junkie, Aurora and more.Costumes are encouraged.: Saturday, Oct. 27, 4-8 p.m.: Baja Sharkeez, 114 McFadden Pl.: $16.66Last but not least, grab your costume and come aboard this decked out Royal Princess Yacht for a Halloween dinner party cruise through Newport Harbor.The 21-and-over event includes an unlimited buffet dinner, DJ, full bar and costume contest.Saturday, Oct. 27, 7 p.m.2901 W. Coast Highway, Suite 200, Newport Beach, CA 92663$84