Happy Halloween: Check out 3 can't-miss events in Newport Beach this weekend

From a Halloween pub crawl to an 80s-style party to spooky dinner cruising, there's plenty to do when it comes to upcoming seasonal and holiday activities in Newport Beach. Read on for a rundown of what to do this weekend.
Halloween-style '80s on the Bay
Come on out to the Newport Dunes this Saturday night for a Halloween edition of "80s on the Bay," featuring the one and only Richard Blade.
Don your favorite 1980s-style costume and win great prizes. A pumpkin patch will be on offer as well, along with Halloween decor and 80s hits.
When: Saturday, Oct. 27, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Newport Dunes, 1131 Back Bay Drive
Price: $12.50
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
HalloWeekend Pub Crawl
This huge Halloween pub crawl will take you through some of the coolest spots in Newport Beach, including bars like Baja Sharkeez, American Junkie, Aurora and more.
Costumes are encouraged.
When: Saturday, Oct. 27, 4-8 p.m.
Where: Baja Sharkeez, 114 McFadden Pl.
Price: $16.66
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Halloween Yacht Party
Last but not least, grab your costume and come aboard this decked out Royal Princess Yacht for a Halloween dinner party cruise through Newport Harbor.
The 21-and-over event includes an unlimited buffet dinner, DJ, full bar and costume contest.
When: Saturday, Oct. 27, 7 p.m.
Where: 2901 W. Coast Highway, Suite 200, Newport Beach, CA 92663
Price: $84
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets