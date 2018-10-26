ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Happy Halloween: Check out 3 can't-miss events in Newport Beach this weekend

Photo: David Menidrey/Unsplash

By Hoodline
'Tis the season to celebrate.

From a Halloween pub crawl to an 80s-style party to spooky dinner cruising, there's plenty to do when it comes to upcoming seasonal and holiday activities in Newport Beach. Read on for a rundown of what to do this weekend.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Halloween-style '80s on the Bay





Come on out to the Newport Dunes this Saturday night for a Halloween edition of "80s on the Bay," featuring the one and only Richard Blade.

Don your favorite 1980s-style costume and win great prizes. A pumpkin patch will be on offer as well, along with Halloween decor and 80s hits.

When: Saturday, Oct. 27, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Newport Dunes, 1131 Back Bay Drive
Price: $12.50
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

HalloWeekend Pub Crawl





This huge Halloween pub crawl will take you through some of the coolest spots in Newport Beach, including bars like Baja Sharkeez, American Junkie, Aurora and more.

Costumes are encouraged.

When: Saturday, Oct. 27, 4-8 p.m.
Where: Baja Sharkeez, 114 McFadden Pl.
Price: $16.66
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Halloween Yacht Party





Last but not least, grab your costume and come aboard this decked out Royal Princess Yacht for a Halloween dinner party cruise through Newport Harbor.

The 21-and-over event includes an unlimited buffet dinner, DJ, full bar and costume contest.

When: Saturday, Oct. 27, 7 p.m.
Where: 2901 W. Coast Highway, Suite 200, Newport Beach, CA 92663
Price: $84
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineNewport Beach
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Hocus Pocus' is back in theaters
Happy Halloween: Check out the best holiday events in Los Angeles this weekend
LA city attorney rejects Tom Arnold's criminal complaint against Mark Burnett
From wine to motorcycle rides: 3 ways to enjoy your week in Irvine
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Suspect in possible mail-bomb campaign ID'd as Florida man
What we know about pipe bomb scare suspect Cesar Sayoc
Video shows person of interest in shooting death of IE model
Glendale, Hoover homecoming game canceled after brawl
Dodgers vs. Red Sox: World Series Game 3 preview
Water out of thin air: Malibu couple's device wins $1.5 million
Police: Woman shoots, kills suspected kidnapper amid chase
Shoplifting suspect fires gun in IE market
Show More
Man fatally struck by vehicle in Santa Ana
Sheriff's deputies investigating 2 fatal shootings in Lynwood
Candidates for Northern LA's 25th District take debate stage
Ice-T accused of toll evasion, arrested at GWB
Mimi Walters and Katie Porter face off in OC's 45th District race
More News