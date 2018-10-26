Happy Halloween: Check out the best holiday events in Los Angeles this weekend

Family-friendly trunk-or-treat festival

Haunted Hollywood party

Costume contest at The Association

DJs spinning at The Continental Club

Halloween party at The Room Hollywood

'Tis the season to celebrate.From trunk-or-treating with the kiddos to dancing away the night with ghouls, there's plenty to do when it comes to upcoming seasonal activities in Los Angeles. Read on for a rundown of what to do this weekend.---Don your costumes and head over to InsideOut Los Angeles for this free family-friendly trunk-or-treat event featuring crafts, games, photo booths, bounce houses and, best of all, candy!Saturday, Oct. 27, 4-7 p.m.InsideOut Los Angeles, 1310 Liberty St.FreeFace your darkest fears at the second annual Haunted Hollywood party, complete with a live DJ, small bites and a costume contest.Don't be late -- guests and ghouls must check in by 10 p.m. in order to guarantee admission.Saturday, Oct. 27, 8 p.m.- Sunday, Oct. 28, 2 a.m.Apt 503 Lounge, 3680 Wilshire Blvd., #503.$35Come on down to The Association for a special Halloween event featuring a guest DJ, old-school classics, hip-hop jams and a costume contest.The party is free and contest winners can secure $100 drink tabs and more for future use.Saturday, Oct. 27, 9 p.m.- Sunday, Oct. 28, 2 a.m.The Association, 110 E. Sixth St.FreeCheck out Halloween Night at the Continental Club, where DJ Maple Syrup and MC KG Superstar will be spinning music from the 80s, 90s, remixes and more.A costume contest will follow, complete with prizes.Saturday, Oct. 27, 9 p.m.- Sunday, Oct. 28, 2 a.m.The Continental Club, 116 W. Fourth St.FreeLast but not least, swing by The Room Hollywood this Saturday night for a Halloween-themed event featuring music by DJ Wyatt Case.Drink specials will be on offer and costumes are welcome. The event is free until 10 p.m.; however, reservations are strongly encouraged.Saturday, Oct. 27, 9 p.m.- Sunday, Oct. 28 2 a.m.The Room Hollywood, 1626 N. Cahuenga Blvd.Free