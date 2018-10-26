ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Happy Halloween: Check out the best holiday events in Los Angeles this weekend

Photo: freestocks.org/Unsplash

By Hoodline
'Tis the season to celebrate.

From trunk-or-treating with the kiddos to dancing away the night with ghouls, there's plenty to do when it comes to upcoming seasonal activities in Los Angeles. Read on for a rundown of what to do this weekend.
---

Family-friendly trunk-or-treat festival





Don your costumes and head over to InsideOut Los Angeles for this free family-friendly trunk-or-treat event featuring crafts, games, photo booths, bounce houses and, best of all, candy!

When: Saturday, Oct. 27, 4-7 p.m.
Where: InsideOut Los Angeles, 1310 Liberty St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Haunted Hollywood party





Face your darkest fears at the second annual Haunted Hollywood party, complete with a live DJ, small bites and a costume contest.

Don't be late -- guests and ghouls must check in by 10 p.m. in order to guarantee admission.

When: Saturday, Oct. 27, 8 p.m.- Sunday, Oct. 28, 2 a.m.
Where: Apt 503 Lounge, 3680 Wilshire Blvd., #503.
Price: $35
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Costume contest at The Association





Come on down to The Association for a special Halloween event featuring a guest DJ, old-school classics, hip-hop jams and a costume contest.

The party is free and contest winners can secure $100 drink tabs and more for future use.

When: Saturday, Oct. 27, 9 p.m.- Sunday, Oct. 28, 2 a.m.
Where: The Association, 110 E. Sixth St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

DJs spinning at The Continental Club





Check out Halloween Night at the Continental Club, where DJ Maple Syrup and MC KG Superstar will be spinning music from the 80s, 90s, remixes and more.

A costume contest will follow, complete with prizes.

When: Saturday, Oct. 27, 9 p.m.- Sunday, Oct. 28, 2 a.m.
Where: The Continental Club, 116 W. Fourth St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Halloween party at The Room Hollywood





Last but not least, swing by The Room Hollywood this Saturday night for a Halloween-themed event featuring music by DJ Wyatt Case.

Drink specials will be on offer and costumes are welcome. The event is free until 10 p.m.; however, reservations are strongly encouraged.

When: Saturday, Oct. 27, 9 p.m.- Sunday, Oct. 28 2 a.m.
Where: The Room Hollywood, 1626 N. Cahuenga Blvd.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
