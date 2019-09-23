Arts & Entertainment

Prince Harry and Meghan start 1st official tour as family with Archie in Africa

CAPE TOWN, South Africa -- Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, are starting their first official tour as a family with their infant son, Archie, in South Africa.

On Monday they are spending the first day of their 10-day, multi-country tour in Cape Town, visiting girls' empowerment projects and former residents of the District Six community. The vibrant mixed-race community was relocated from the inner city during South Africa's harsh period of apartheid, or white minority rule.

The royal couple's visit also will focus on wildlife protection, entrepreneurship, mental health and mine clearance - a topic given global attention by Harry's late mother, Princess Diana, when she walked through an active mine field during an Africa visit years ago.

Harry later will break away for visits to Botswana, Angola and Malawi.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentafricaroyal familyprince harrymeghan markleu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
US Navy's Blue Angels soar across Los Angeles sky
Suspect fatally shot by police in Long Beach was holding fake gun, police say
Armenian Prime Minister makes first-ever appearance in DTLA
Driver shoots himself in road rage incident in San Marino, police say
Helicopter refills tanks using La Cañada Flintridge golf course during wedding
3 in custody following armed robbery at Compton dispensary
25,000 turn out to Susan G. Komen fundraiser walk in OC
Show More
3 suspects sought after fatal shooting of man outside Tarzana home
Fight inside Culver City shopping mall sparks panic
USC inaugurates new president as school deals with multiple scandals
Women accused of buying $900K worth of goods with stolen gift cards, police say
Antonio Brown says he will no longer play in NFL
More TOP STORIES News