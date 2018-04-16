ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Harry Anderson, known for role on TV's 'Night Court,' dies at 65

ASHVILLE, N.C. (KABC) --
Harry Anderson, the actor best known for his role in the TV comedy "Night Court," has died. He was 65.

According to North Carolina's Asheville Police Department, officers responded Monday morning to Anderson's home, where he was found deceased inside. There were no signs of foul play, police said.

The official cause of death was not immediately known.

Anderson portrayed Judge Harry Stone on "Night Court" in the 1980s and '90s.

"I'm so sorry to hear this," tweeted Marsha Warfield, who played Rosalind "Roz" Russell on the popular sitcom. "My condolences to his family, friends, fans and everyone who loved him. Rest in peace, Harry the Hat, you were my friend."

Anderson is survived by his wife and two children.
