celebrity deaths

Actress Helen McCrory, of 'Peaky Blinders' and 'Harry Potter,' dead at 52

McCrory's husband, actor Damian Lewis, said she died 'peacefully at home'
EMBED <>More Videos

Notable celebrities who have recently died

British actress Helen McCrory, who starred in the television show "Peaky Blinders" and the "Harry Potter" movies, has died, her husband said Friday. She was 52 and had been suffering from cancer.

Her husband, actor Damian Lewis, said McCrory died "peacefully at home" after a "heroic battle with cancer."

"She died as she lived. Fearlessly," Lewis wrote on Twitter. "God we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you."

McCrory played the matriarch of a crime family on "Peaky Blinders" and the scheming Narcissa Malfoy in the "Harry Potter" movies.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebritycelebrity deathsenglandobituaryu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CELEBRITY DEATHS
How Elizabeth met Philip: A royal marriage
'Chernobyl,' 'Harry Potter' actor dies at 54 after brain tumor battle
Selena's killer identified in 911 calls after shooting at motel
Watergate figure G. Gordon Liddy dies at age 90
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Jailhouse interview: Reseda mother says she drowned her 3 young kids
FedEx shooting: Police ID gunman as man in 20s, motive still unknown
Suspect charged in double murder at Rancho Cucamonga home
1 confusing question causing major unemployment delays in CA
Video of teen killed in Chicago police shooting released
Stanford begins Pfizer vaccine trial on kids
Cooperstown baseball tournament requires 12-year-olds' vaccination
Show More
OC man arrested in wife's 2016 disappearance
Family asks DOJ to reopen Tamir Rice case
Maxine Waters tells Jim Jordan to 'shut your mouth' during COVID hearing
Here's what you need to know about your vaccine card
Arrest made in attack on 70-year-old woman in Eagle Rock
More TOP STORIES News