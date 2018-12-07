HOLLYWOOD WRAP

Kevin Hart steps down as 2019 Oscars host amid backlash over anti-gay tweets

EMBED </>More Videos

Just two days after being named host of the Academy Awards, Kevin Hart stepped down following an outcry over past homophobic tweets by the comedian. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES --
Kevin Hart announced he will step down from hosting the 2019 Oscars after he faced a backlash from old tweets that were criticized for being homophobic.



The comedian's response to criticism over his earlier homophobic tweets on Thursday further inflamed a backlash to the comedian two days after he was named host of the upcoming Academy Awards.

At first he defended his response. But late Thursday he said he would step down. He also issued an apology to the LGBTQ community.

"I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year's Oscar's....this is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists. I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past.



Earlier on Thursday, Hart was more defensive of his previous remarks. He wrote on Instagram that critics should "stop being negative" after the years-old tweets surfaced in which he used gay slurs.

In an accompanying video, a shirtless Hart lounging in bed warily said he wasn't going to "let the craziness frustrate me."

"I'm almost 40 years old. If you don't believe that people change, grow, evolve? I don't know what to tell you," said Hart, who added, in all-caps: "I love everybody."



Hart has since deleted some of the anti-gay tweets, mostly dated from 2009-2011. But they had already been screen-captured and been shared virally online.

In 2011, he wrote in a since-deleted tweet: "Yo if my son comes home & try's 2 play with my daughters doll house I'm going 2 break it over his head & say n my voice 'stop that's gay."

Hart's attitudes about homosexuality were also a well-known part of his stand-up act. In the 2010 special "Seriously Funny," he said "one of my biggest fears is my son growing up and being gay."

"Keep in mind, I'm not homophobic, I have nothing against gay people, do what you want to do, but me, being a heterosexual male, if I can prevent my son from being gay, I will," Hart said.



GLAAD, the advocacy group for LGBTQ rights, said Thursday that it has reached out to Oscars broadcaster ABC, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences and Hart's management to "discuss Kevin's anti-LGBTQ rhetoric and record."

Comedian and actor Billy Eichner was among those on social media who were disappointed with Hart's response.

"This is not good. A simple, authentic apology showing any bit of understanding or remorse would have been so simple," Eichner said. "Like I tweeted a few weeks ago, Hollywood still has a real problem with gay men. On the surface it may not look like it. Underneath, it's far more complicated."



The film academy on Tuesday announced Hart as host to its February ceremony. Representatives for the academy and for ABC didn't respond to messages Thursday.

It's not the first time an Oscars host has been forced to answer for anti-gay remarks. Ahead of the 2012 Academy Awards, producer Brett Ratner, who had been paired with host Eddie Murphy, resigned days after using a gay slur at a film screening. Murphy soon after exited, as well.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentkevin hartOscarsacademy awardsaward showstwitterdiscriminationgaygay rightshollywood wrap
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
HOLLYWOOD WRAP
Actor Ken Berry of 'Mama's Family' dies at 85
Dark comedy 'The Oath' pokes fun at political climate
Jack Black receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Eric McCormack of 'Will & Grace' gets Hollywood star
More hollywood wrap
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Top outdoor deals and events in Newport Beach this week
Here are your 2019 Grammy nominations
3 hot deals for movie buffs in Los Angeles
WATCH: 'Avengers: Endgame' drops first trailer
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Evacuation orders lifted in Trabuco Canyon, road closure remains
SoCal leukemia patient gives birth to twins after finding perfect donor match
VIDEO: Man violently swings at woman, daughter in DTLA
Meet the anti-drug task force battling the opioid epidemic in LA
SoCal storm: Rainfall record set in downtown LA
Ex-MLB players Luis Valbuena, Jose Castillo killed in car crash
Burbank, La Tuna Canyon roads a muddy mess
Malibu residents, who lost homes in Woolsey Fire, provide free pet services
Show More
Time Warner Center, including CNN, evacuated due to bomb threat
Snow temporarily closes Grapevine, causes traffic buildup
Mom, daughter found dead in Monrovia identified
LA police seek person of interest after beer kegs go missing
Southwest flight skids off end of runway at Burbank Airport
More News