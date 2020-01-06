Arts & Entertainment

Harvey Weinstein charged in LA with rape, other sex crimes

Harvey Weinstein leaves New York court, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, in New York. The disgraced movie mogul faces allegations of rape and sexual assault. Jury selection begins this week. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Harvey Weinstein was charged Monday in Los Angeles with several sex crimes, Eyewitness News has learned.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced the disgraced movie mogul has been charged with one felony count each of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by use of force and sexual battery by restrain. He is set to be arraigned at a later date.

"We believe the evidence will show that the defendant used his power and influence to gain access to his victims and then commit violent crimes against them," Lacey said in a statement.

Lacey is scheduled to make the official announcement at a press conference at 11 a.m. Monday.

Scores of women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct. He has denied allegations of non-consensual sex.

The 67-year-old also faces criminal charges in New York of rape and performing a forcible sex act.

He appeared Monday at state court, where he has pleaded not guilty.

DEVELOPING: This report will be updated as more information becomes available.
