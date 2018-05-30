ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Harvey Weinstein indicted by grand jury in NY rape case

EMBED </>More Videos

A grand jury has indicted Harvey Weinstein on rape and other sex charges in New York. (KABC)

NEW YORK (KABC) --
A grand jury has indicted Harvey Weinstein on rape and other sex charges in New York.

The disgraced movie mogul, who has faced multiple allegations of sexual assault and harassment encompassing his decades in the entertainment industry, declined to testify before the New York grand jury.

The indictment was for charges of rape in the first and third degrees, and criminal sexual act in the first degree.

"This indictment brings the defendant another step closer to accountability for the crimes of violence with which he is now charged," said Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance, Jr. "Our office will try this case not in the press, but in the courtroom where it belongs. The defendant's recent assault on the integrity of the survivors and the legal process is predictable. We are confident that when the jury hears the evidence, it will reject these attacks out of hand."

His lawyers said there wasn't enough time to prepare him and "political pressure" made an indictment unavoidable.

They claim they were denied access to information in the case that was necessary to defend him before the grand jury.

"Not having access to these materials is particularly troubling in this case, where one of the unsupported allegations is more than 14 years old and the rape allegation involves a woman with whom Mr. Weinstein shared a 10 year consensual sexual relationship that continued for years after the alleged incident in 2013," Weinstein's attorney, Benjamin Brafman said.

Weinstein, 66, was charged Friday with rape and criminal sex acts involving two women in New York.

Dozens more women have accused him of sexual misconduct.

Weinstein has denied all allegations of nonconsensual sex.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentharvey weinsteinsexual assaultrapeNew York
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
'We got you, Harvey Weinstein': Rose McGowan on arrest
Could new claim undermine Weinstein's rape case?
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Tim Burton to auction off movie props worth more than $4.5M
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
'Joy Luck Club' cast reunites for 25-year celebration
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News