Haunted Mansion's 'grim grinning ghosts' make home improvements at Disneyland

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- When guests return to Disneyland later this month, they may notice the ghosts have been busy updating the Haunted Mansion.

From the landscaping and graveyard, to the portrait hallway, there have been several upgrades.

According to Disney Parks Blog, one of the Mansion's original portraits known as "April to December" has returned to the portrait hallway. As guests walk toward their doom buggies, they'll be able to see the lovely young woman aging before their eyes.

With the announced reopening of Disneyland and Disney California Adventure less than a month away, officials released details about the theme parks' new reservation system and ticketing.



Disneyland and California Adventure reopen April 30. Reservations are now being accepted for people who already have tickets and were not able to use them over the last year due to the pandemic.

For people that don't have a ticket, ticket sales start on Thursday, April 15.

