HBO Go and Hulu experience outage ahead of Game of Thrones premiere

After waiting two years for the season premiere of Game of Thrones' final season, some viewers had their patience tested.

HBO'S live streaming platform HBO Go and Hulu crashed.

Down Detector reported that HBO Go began having issues at 7:35 p.m. just minutes before the highly-anticipated premiere. Neither HBO nor Hulu has commented on the incident.

