Jussie Smollett case: Hearing held on Chicago's lawsuit against 'Empire' actor

CHICAGO -- The Jussie Smollett case returned to federal court Tuesday morning for a hearing on the city of Chicago's $130,000 lawsuit against the "Empire" actor.Officials said false claims of an attack made by Smollett cost the city more than $130,000. That money was spent on investigating the alleged racist and homophobic attack.After a thorough investigation, authorities concluded Smollett knew his alleged attackers and staged the whole thing, but the charges against him were dropped.The city is now asking a judge to make Smollett pay for the work of two dozen officers and detectives working hundreds of hours of overtime, over two weeks.Smollett was not in court Tuesday. If this case moves forward, Smollett's team would like to speak to city officials, including Superintendent Eddie Johnson.Both teams will be back in court on October 22 when the judge will announce her decision on whether or not to dismiss this case.Smollett may be facing more trouble. A hearing is set for this Friday in which a special prosecutor could be assigned to further investigate the Smollett case meaning there is a chance Smollett could be recharged.