Heather Locklear pleaded not guilty to three criminal charges including battery on a law enforcement officer and EMT.The charges stem from an incident in June in Ventura County. She is accused of punching a sheriff's deputy and kicking an EMT who responded to a domestic dispute call at her Thousand Oaks home.It's the second time this year Locklear was arrested on suspicion of attacking first responders. In March, she attacked a deputy when they searched her home for a gun after she made threats to shoot authorities.Each count carries a maximum sentence of one year in county jail.