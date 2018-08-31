ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Heather Locklear pleads not guilty to criminal charges, including assaulting sheriff's deputy and EMT in Ventura County

Heather Locklear pleaded not guilty to three criminal charges including battery on a law enforcement officer and EMT. (KABC)

VENTURA, Calif. (KABC) --
Heather Locklear pleaded not guilty to three criminal charges including battery on a law enforcement officer and EMT.

The charges stem from an incident in June in Ventura County. She is accused of punching a sheriff's deputy and kicking an EMT who responded to a domestic dispute call at her Thousand Oaks home.

It's the second time this year Locklear was arrested on suspicion of attacking first responders. In March, she attacked a deputy when they searched her home for a gun after she made threats to shoot authorities.

Each count carries a maximum sentence of one year in county jail.
