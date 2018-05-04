STAR WARS

London's Heathrow Airport celebrates May the Fourth with flights to Star Wars galaxy

EMBED </>More Videos

Teasing "special new routes," London's Heathrow Airport tweeted a photo showing a faux Star Wars-themed departure board. (Heathrow Airport/Twitter)

Danny Clemens
LONDON --
If you want to celebrate Star Wars Day by traveling to a galaxy far, far away, Europe's busiest airport has you covered.

Teasing some "special new routes," London's Heathrow Airport tweeted a photo showing a faux Star Wars-themed departure board. It offered flights to Hoth, Alderaan, Jakku, Kamino and even the Death Star -- though to their credit, they did warn passengers that a Death Star-bound flight was "possibly a trap."


There were more Star Wars Easter eggs to be found in the flight numbers, which included R2D2, C3P0, BB8, LE1A and others.

"May the 4th be with you," the airport added at the bottom of the departure board.

Solo: A Star Wars Story hits theaters May 25.

Editor's note: The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Lucasfilm and this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentair traveltravelheathrow airportlondonu.s. & worldstar warsfun stuffbuzzworthywhat's trending
STAR WARS
D23 Expo: Sneak peek at biggest Disney fan event in the world
Carrie Fisher will appear in the next 'Star Wars' movie
Todd Fisher remembers mother, sister in new book
Disneyland changes AP blackout dates, provides peek into 'Star Wars' land
'Star Wars' village at Disneyland to be named Black Spire Outpost
More star wars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Tim Burton to auction off movie props worth more than $4.5M
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
'Joy Luck Club' cast reunites for 25-year celebration
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News