OSCARS

Here are 10 movies to look out for in 2018

EMBED </>More Videos

Did you miss the Oscar-nominated films last year? Here is a top 10 list of movies to watch out for in 2018. (KABC)

Oscars season for last year's films is officially over, which means it's time to look forward to this year's movies! Here is a top 10 list of movies to watch out for in 2018.

10. A film opening in theaters on Friday, Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon star in A Wrinkle in Time!

9. Oscar-winner Alicia Vikander stars in the rebooted Tomb Raider.

8. The bad boy of the Marvel universe is back in Deadpool 2.

7. How's this for female star power? Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway and Rihanna are part of the crew for Ocean's 8.

6. Our favorite family of superheroes is back with The Incredibles 2.

5. Bradley Cooper makes his directorial debut in A Star is Born, starring singer Lady Gaga.

4. Emily Blunt stars in the much-anticipated film Mary Poppins Returns, and she's still practically perfect in every way!

3. Chris Pratt and his dinosaur buddy "Blue" are back for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

2. There are more Marvel comics characters than you can count in Avengers: Infinity War.

1. Last but surely not least: We'll see Han Solo's first adventures in the Millennium Falcon in Solo: A Star Wars Story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsmoviesmovie newscelebrity
OSCARS
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Oscar theft suspect ordered to stand trial
Kobe Bryant rejected from Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Pink stars in People's Beautiful Issue
Attorney for Oscar theft suspect to make appeal to Frances McDormand
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Tim Burton to auction off movie props worth more than $4.5M
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
'Joy Luck Club' cast reunites for 25-year celebration
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News