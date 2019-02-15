ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Here are 4 things to do for free in Los Angeles this weekend

Photo: gilber franco/Unsplash

By Hoodline
There's always plenty to do in Los Angeles, but finding fun on the cheap can be another story.

From a dance party to an adaptive track and field clinic, here are four fun things to do around town that won't cost you a dime.
---

World70





Fade L.A.'s The World70 party at the Mayfair features guest DJ Tendaji Lathan, alongside resident DJs D. Painter and Merc80. The free event is open to ages 21 and over. Groove on the dance floor to the tunes of disco, salsa, reggae, afrobeat and more.

When: Friday, February 15, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Where: The Mayfair Hotel, Speakeasy Room, 1256 W. Seventh St.
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to register

BCB's Baby Spa Day with What a Babe Kids Studio





Take yourself and your baby for a spa day with Bump Club & Beyond, a social event company that brings together moms and moms to be. The free event's relaxing activities include a soothing sound bath by Rhythmic Nation, a tutorial on infant massage and an essential oil demonstration. Attendees can enter to win raffle prizes and everyone will take home a free essential oil roller and samples from participant event partners.
When: Saturday, February 16, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Where: What a Babe Kids Studio, 14342 Ventura Blvd.
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to register

James Mountford Solo Exhibition | "Last Common Ancestor"





LA-based multimedia artist James Mountford presents a new exhibition of his work at NOH/WAVE gallery. "Last Common Ancestor" is inspired by the ancient primordial organism that is the link between all living creatures on Earth. Mountford employs artistic techniques such as photography, sculpture and video to explore theories of evolution and creation.

When: Saturday, February 16, 7-10 p.m.
Where: NOH/WAVE, 420 E. 3rd St., #130.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to register

Adaptive Track and Field Clinic





Angel City Sports invites adaptive athletes to participate in the first adaptive track and field clinic of the year. There will be Paralympian coaches to help in seated and ambulatory activities, as well as seated throwing equipment and racing wheelchairs available for use. All levels of experience are welcome at this free afternoon clinic.

When: Sunday, February 17, 1-5 p.m.
Where: Drake Stadium UCLA
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to register
---

