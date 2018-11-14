Here are your 2018 CMA Awards winners

NASHVILLE --Here are the winners of the 2018 Country Music Association Awards.
This list will be updated live throughout the show.
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
WINNER: Old Dominion
Lady Antebellum
LANCO
Little Big Town
Midland
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
WINNER: "Broken Halos," Chris Stapleton
"Drinkin' Problem," Midland
"Drowns the Whiskey," Jason Aldean (Feat. Miranda Lambert)
"Meant to Be," Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line
"Tequila," Dan + Shay
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
WINNER: Luke Combs
Lauren Alaina
Chris Janson
Midland
Brett Young
SONG OF THE YEAR
WINNER: "Broken Halos," Chris Stapleton
"Body Like A Back Road," Sam Hunt
"Drowns the Whiskey," Jason Aldean (Feat. Miranda Lambert)
"Drunk Girl," Chris Janson
"Tequila," Dan + Shay
MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR
WINNER: "Everything's Gonna Be Alright," David Lee Murphy (with Kenny Chesney)
"Burning Man," Dierks Bentley Feat. Brothers Osborne
"Dear Hate," Maren Morris (Feat. Vince Gill)
"Drowns the Whiskey,"Jason Aldean (Feat. Miranda Lambert)
"Meant to Be," Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
WINNER: "Marry Me," Thomas Rhett
"Babe," Sugarland (Featuring Taylor Swift)
"Cry Pretty," Carrie Underwood
"Drunk Girl," Chris Janson
"Tequila," Dan + Shay
