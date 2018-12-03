Here's the scoop on what to do in Costa Mesa this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
DJ Gareth Emery performs at TIME
On Friday, swing by the TIME nightclub for a performance by Gareth Emery -- a Southhampton-based DJ and producer who took the dance music scene by storm in 2002.
When: Friday, Dec. 7, 8 p.m.- Saturday, Dec. 8, 1 a.m.
Where: TIME Nightclub, 1875 Newport Blvd.
Admission: $25 (General Admission). More ticket options available.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Brunch with Liftique at the Westin
This Saturday, head over to The Westin South Coast Plaza hotel for a brunch event featuring plastic surgery clinic Liftique and information on its "One and Done" Premier Procedure.
Discover the latest medical science and technologies that will help you to achieve a firmer, tighter and smoother neck and face skin without surgery.
When: Saturday, Dec. 8, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
Where: Westin South Coast Plaza, 686 Anton Blvd.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
TIME nightclub presents DJ Arty
Last but not least, return to TIME nightclub Saturday night for a performance by DJ Arty whose formidable sound is one of dance music's most recognizable and desired.
When: Saturday, December 8, 8 p.m.- Sunday, December 9, 1 a.m.
Where: Time Nightclub, 1875 Newport Blvd., #B245
Admission: $$20 (General Admission)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets