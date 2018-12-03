Here's the scoop on what to do in Costa Mesa this week

DJ Gareth Emery performs at TIME

Brunch with Liftique at the Westin

TIME nightclub presents DJ Arty

Looking to mix things up this week? From DJs spinning at TIME nightclub to weekend brunch at the Westin, here are a few top options to help you get out and about in the days ahead.---On Friday, swing by the TIME nightclub for a performance by Gareth Emery -- a Southhampton-based DJ and producer who took the dance music scene by storm in 2002.Friday, Dec. 7, 8 p.m.- Saturday, Dec. 8, 1 a.m.TIME Nightclub, 1875 Newport Blvd.$25 (General Admission). More ticket options available.This Saturday, head over to The Westin South Coast Plaza hotel for a brunch event featuring plastic surgery clinic Liftique and information on its "One and Done" Premier Procedure.Discover the latest medical science and technologies that will help you to achieve a firmer, tighter and smoother neck and face skin without surgery.Saturday, Dec. 8, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.Westin South Coast Plaza, 686 Anton Blvd.FreeLast but not least, return to TIME nightclub Saturday night for a performance by DJ Arty whose formidable sound is one of dance music's most recognizable and desired.Saturday, December 8, 8 p.m.- Sunday, December 9, 1 a.m.Time Nightclub, 1875 Newport Blvd., #B245$$20 (General Admission)