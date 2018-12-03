ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Here's the scoop on what to do in Costa Mesa this week

Photo: Marcela Laskoski/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking to mix things up this week? From DJs spinning at TIME nightclub to weekend brunch at the Westin, here are a few top options to help you get out and about in the days ahead.

---

DJ Gareth Emery performs at TIME





On Friday, swing by the TIME nightclub for a performance by Gareth Emery -- a Southhampton-based DJ and producer who took the dance music scene by storm in 2002.

When: Friday, Dec. 7, 8 p.m.- Saturday, Dec. 8, 1 a.m.
Where: TIME Nightclub, 1875 Newport Blvd.
Admission: $25 (General Admission). More ticket options available.
Brunch with Liftique at the Westin





This Saturday, head over to The Westin South Coast Plaza hotel for a brunch event featuring plastic surgery clinic Liftique and information on its "One and Done" Premier Procedure.

Discover the latest medical science and technologies that will help you to achieve a firmer, tighter and smoother neck and face skin without surgery.

When: Saturday, Dec. 8, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
Where: Westin South Coast Plaza, 686 Anton Blvd.
Admission: Free
TIME nightclub presents DJ Arty





Last but not least, return to TIME nightclub Saturday night for a performance by DJ Arty whose formidable sound is one of dance music's most recognizable and desired.

When: Saturday, December 8, 8 p.m.- Sunday, December 9, 1 a.m.
Where: Time Nightclub, 1875 Newport Blvd., #B245
Admission: $$20 (General Admission)
